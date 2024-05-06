With knack for finding solutions, this innovator builds ‘barriers for rivers’

BENGALURU : The world today is overflowing with ideas and concepts on how technology can shape the future, creating a hope for restoring and protecting our depleting natural environment. Amidst the chatter, few solutions stand out as beacons, guiding us towards imagining and building a better future. D Chandrasekhar, an ex-merchant navy captain and innovator from Bengaluru, is one such individual — a passionate advocate for crafting cost-effective solutions using simple techniques to address complex problems.

With two companies — AlphaMERS and BetaTank Robotics Pvt Ltd -- under his helm, the 61-year-old has always possessed a knack for devising out-of-the-box solutions by simply observing his surroundings. Through AlphaMERS, he pioneered unique river barriers designed to collect solid waste without disrupting the water body’s flow. This innovative approach ensures that trash is brought to the riverbank without using excessive resources. Subsequently, the collected waste is either recycled by NGOs or government bodies, serving as a sustainable model for waste management.

Chandrasekhar joined the merchant navy in 1980, a time when career choices were limited. “It was a choice between joining the defence or working in a bank. Fortunately, I cleared the merchant navy tests, but I was always a thinker. I pondered over the various issues plaguing India and contemplated solutions,” he recalls. “Traveling broadens one’s perspective, and over time, I became deeply connected to India’s identity. As a young person, I often wondered why my country couldn’t achieve certain things. The vision of clean rivers abroad always lingered in my mind,” he adds, his voice filled with enthusiasm.