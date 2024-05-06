With knack for finding solutions, this innovator builds ‘barriers for rivers’

BENGALURU : The world today is overflowing with ideas and concepts on how technology can shape the future, creating a hope for restoring and protecting our depleting natural environment. Amidst the chatter, few solutions stand out as beacons, guiding us towards imagining and building a better future. D Chandrasekhar, an ex-merchant navy captain and innovator from Bengaluru, is one such individual — a passionate advocate for crafting cost-effective solutions using simple techniques to address complex problems.
With two companies — AlphaMERS and BetaTank Robotics Pvt Ltd -- under his helm, the 61-year-old has always possessed a knack for devising out-of-the-box solutions by simply observing his surroundings. Through AlphaMERS, he pioneered unique river barriers designed to collect solid waste without disrupting the water body’s flow. This innovative approach ensures that trash is brought to the riverbank without using excessive resources. Subsequently, the collected waste is either recycled by NGOs or government bodies, serving as a sustainable model for waste management.
Chandrasekhar joined the merchant navy in 1980, a time when career choices were limited. “It was a choice between joining the defence or working in a bank. Fortunately, I cleared the merchant navy tests, but I was always a thinker. I pondered over the various issues plaguing India and contemplated solutions,” he recalls. “Traveling broadens one’s perspective, and over time, I became deeply connected to India’s identity. As a young person, I often wondered why my country couldn’t achieve certain things. The vision of clean rivers abroad always lingered in my mind,” he adds, his voice filled with enthusiasm.
The former captain’s journey into innovation began in 1995, when he was cleaning a petrol tank with his peers, using buckets. He recalls expressing his discontent, asserting that one day, he would develop robots to clean the tanks. “That dream remained unrealised for nearly three decades until 2019, when M/s OIL offered incubation and financial support for our robot project,” he shares. BetaTank Robotics, incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati, introduced the ‘six-legged robot,’ revolutionising safety, cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability in the oil industry. The company’s groundbreaking work was recognised with the ‘Best Startup’ award at India Energy Week. “Currently, we have around 15 patents in the pipeline. I’ve come to realise that many are spending millions daily on basic tasks using technology, which is unnecessary. We are not a profit-driven company; our focus is on addressing fundamental issues, whether in ports, rivers, reservoirs or the ocean,” Chandrasekhar explains.
In 2010, he founded AlphaMERS with a similar mission: to find effective solutions for water bodies. His intuitive understanding of seas, oceans, waves and currents guided the company’s initiatives. The river-cleaning plan, which costs only Rs 85 lakh for 10 locations in Chennai as compared to the billions spent abroad, showcases the effectiveness of his approach. Despite the financial challenges inherent in India’s landscape, Chandrasekhar and his team push themselves to innovate and contribute to environmental conservation.
The river barriers, designed to trap trash, utilise mesh to minimise drag forces — a solution rooted in hydrodynamics. In its inaugural year in 2018, this approach removed 2,200 tonnes of plastics from a coastal river, subsequently scaling to Chennai as compared to the billions (millions) spent abroad.Additionally, the company developed silt traps that passively capture sediments, which can then be efficiently removed using dedicated conveyors. These innovations have already been implemented in several lakes in Bengaluru.
Chandrasekhar and his team have also designed a device called Wave Energy Converter (WEC) to harness renewable energy from sea waves. The initial tests showed it can generate 5 kW of electricity. However, he adds that commercial interest has been low. The team has also worked on a wave-powered boat that can help save a lot of energy.
“I want the younger generation to believe that they can design anything in India. Confidence is key. While oil and minerals may not be equitably distributed worldwide, intelligence is universal. Our ability to innovate and find solutions lies within each of us. India has the potential to lead in technology globally; we just need to take the necessary risks,” he adds.
The former navy captain, with his infectious spirit, reflects on his team’s achievements in cleaning three city rivers. He humbly says, “If an average person like me can do it, why not others?”
A solution to collect trash in rivers
AlphaMERS-developed river barriers to arrest trash are currently running in Tamil Nadu, Kochi, Cooum, Addiyar, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Ulsoor in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Musi, Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.