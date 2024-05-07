Shunned by kin at 14, Tamil Nadu trans woman passes test

CHENNAI: Out of the 7.6 lakh students who appeared for class 12 state board examination, A Nivetha (20) is the lone trans woman to write and clear the test.

A student of Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School at Triplicane in Chennai, Nivetha has scored 283 out of 600. Though she is a little upset for scoring just 47.1%, she is an inspiration to all other trans persons.

“I was expecting more than 350 marks. However, people from my community who adopted me are very happy about my performance. They danced and celebrated as if I have topped the examination. My ‘akkas’ (trans persons who take care of her) told me that I have achieved a success which they all desired in their lives. It is a big thing for them,” said Nivetha, who aspires to become a doctor.

“I sat for NEET this year and am expecting a decent score. I am hopeful of bagging an MBBS seat under the 7.5% reservation for government school students,” she added.

Nivetha said she wants to serve the poor and trans persons after becoming a doctor. “My grandmother helped me emotionally and financially to undergo the sex change surgery, but there are many trans persons who face difficulty in this regard and are ill-treated. I want to help such people,” said Nivetha.

Her parents were not ready to accept her as a trans woman, and she left home at the age of 14. A group of trans persons in Triplicane adopted her and helped her to resume schooling.

“It was a tough call. My parents were shocked and shattered at the same time and along with that I had to fight social stigma. My parents work as daily wage labourers and I understand it was difficult for them to accept my reality. I am still in touch with them. I informed my mother about my results and she was very happy,” Nivetha said.

Headmistress of Willingdon school Hema Priya said Nivetha was very popular in school. “We conducted extra classes for her,” she noted.

Nivetha also thanked her teachers and friends for her success. “They treated me so well in school that I never realised I was in any way different to them,” she added.