Empowerment enterprise: Women-led sanitary pad distribution initiative in Madhya Pradesh

MADHYA PRADESH: In Bhind district, notorious for its alarmingly low sex ratio of 837:1000, a revolutionary movement is revitalising the lives of local women. The women-led self-help group, Sangini, is at the forefront of a sanitary pad distribution initiative that not only champions health and hygiene among young girls and women but also provides a vital economic lifeline to over a hundred women.

These empowered entrepreneurs earn between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 monthly by distributing sanitary pads door-to-door across Bhind and parts of neighbouring Gwalior district, as well as in Orai, Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative was ignited in 2018 when Rekha Shukla, originally from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, and now a resident of Gajna village in Bhind’s Ater block, co-founded Sangini with her sister-in-law, Rashmi Shukla. With a modest start-up fund of Rs 12,000 from a National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) scheme, Rekha, armed with a master’s degree in social work and training from a leading NGO, began sourcing and repackaging sanitary pads for local distribution.

The movement quickly gained traction as more women joined, drawn by the promise of earning and supporting their communities. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the group’s crucial role, particularly during the devastating second wave.

The district administration stepped in to support their efforts by providing a vehicle for distributing not only sanitary pads but also face masks, ensuring wider health protection. “Our hard work and dedication paid off,” Rekha Shukla recounted. “The district administration provided us with a four-wheeler. With it, we distributed sanitary pads and face masks, ensuring overall health protection, particularly focusing on women’s menstrual health.”

The impact of Sangini has extended beyond health. In Ater block, a couple, Janaki and Vijay Kushwah, who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic, found new hope and sustenance by joining Sangini. Similarly, in Sagara village, Rajni Rajawat navigated through financial hardships when her husband lost his job due to a factory shutdown in Ahmedabad. An ex-sarpanch, Mamta Sharma, in another village of Bhind district, also donned the role of Sangini’s trusted ‘Didi’ to usher in menstrual health for young girls and women, in return for a handsome monthly earning.