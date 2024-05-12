Empowerment enterprise: Women-led sanitary pad distribution initiative in Madhya Pradesh

MADHYA PRADESH: In Bhind district, notorious for its alarmingly low sex ratio of 837:1000, a revolutionary movement is revitalising the lives of local women. The women-led self-help group, Sangini, is at the forefront of a sanitary pad distribution initiative that not only champions health and hygiene among young girls and women but also provides a vital economic lifeline to over a hundred women.
These empowered entrepreneurs earn between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 monthly by distributing sanitary pads door-to-door across Bhind and parts of neighbouring Gwalior district, as well as in Orai, Uttar Pradesh.
The initiative was ignited in 2018 when Rekha Shukla, originally from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, and now a resident of Gajna village in Bhind’s Ater block, co-founded Sangini with her sister-in-law, Rashmi Shukla. With a modest start-up fund of Rs 12,000 from a National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) scheme, Rekha, armed with a master’s degree in social work and training from a leading NGO, began sourcing and repackaging sanitary pads for local distribution.
The movement quickly gained traction as more women joined, drawn by the promise of earning and supporting their communities. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the group’s crucial role, particularly during the devastating second wave.
The district administration stepped in to support their efforts by providing a vehicle for distributing not only sanitary pads but also face masks, ensuring wider health protection. “Our hard work and dedication paid off,” Rekha Shukla recounted. “The district administration provided us with a four-wheeler. With it, we distributed sanitary pads and face masks, ensuring overall health protection, particularly focusing on women’s menstrual health.”
The impact of Sangini has extended beyond health. In Ater block, a couple, Janaki and Vijay Kushwah, who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic, found new hope and sustenance by joining Sangini. Similarly, in Sagara village, Rajni Rajawat navigated through financial hardships when her husband lost his job due to a factory shutdown in Ahmedabad. An ex-sarpanch, Mamta Sharma, in another village of Bhind district, also donned the role of Sangini’s trusted ‘Didi’ to usher in menstrual health for young girls and women, in return for a handsome monthly earning.
“Today the Sangini movement is 109 Didis-strong and ushering in earnings ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 monthly for each. Around 20 more Didis have joined us at our small unit, where we’re stitching surgical masks and caps for medical and paramedical staff of government hospitals in Bhind,” Shukla added.
Rekha Shukla, once a shy daughter-in-law confined by tradition, now confidently drives her own scooter and, together with her husband, has purchased a car to advance their social cause. Her transformation from a veiled daughter-in-law to a celebrated ‘Pad Waali Didi’ and an empowering figure in her community stands as a testament to her courage and the support of her progressive family, including her husband and two children.
But this inspiring journey of Rekha Shukla and the women of the SHG Sangini could not have been realized without the support of her expansive joint family, including her husband, 20-year-old daughter, and teenage son.
“In 2003, when I moved from Rajnandgaon to Bhind after marriage, the ghoonghat (veil) was a must. But gradually, the family recognised my potential and supported my dreams, allowing me to soar freely, which led me to complete my MSW and embark on this transformative journey. I am fortunate to have such an understanding and cooperative family, which allowed me to leave the ghoonghat behind to champion safe womanhood and financially empower other women,” Shukla proudly says.
Rekha’s journey exemplifies the tremendous potential within these movements to foster significant social and economic change. Her story is not just about financial empowerment but also about challenging societal norms and enabling women to lead dignified, healthy lives.
