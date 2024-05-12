Fragrant dreams: Journey of a Bihar entrepreneur

BIHAR: In the heart of Bihar’s rustic landscapes, Amardeep Kumar’s life mirrors a poignant tale ripe for cinematic portrayal. Now 40, Amardeep is the proud proprietor of an incense stick factory in Samastipur; but his beginnings were far humbler, steeped in hardships.

Born into a family scraping by on the barest of means, Amardeep’s childhood was marked by a relentless struggle for survival. His days were long, labouring from dawn till dusk in a local restaurant for a meagre Rs 7 a day, barely enough to bring food to the table.

The restaurant became his world, where he juggled roles from waiter to dishwasher. “The desperation to sustain was immense. I harboured dreams of education, but financial constraints tethered me to that restaurant floor,” Amardeep reminisced, his voice tinged with the rawness of those trying days.

The kindness of the restaurant owner, now deceased, was a beacon of hope in Amardeep’s bleak world. Recognising the potential in a young Amardeep, he suggested tutoring students as a means of escape from the mundane, emphasising that education should never be sacrificed. This advice reshaped Amardeep’s destiny.

From 1989 to 1996, amidst the clatter of dishes and the chatter of patrons, Amardeep managed to pass his matriculation exams, simultaneously imparting knowledge to other young minds. His ambitions then took him to Patna and later to Delhi, where he aspired for the Civil Services, though success eluded him there.