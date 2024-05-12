Taekwondo lesson for the day: Roll with the punches

The 33-year-old says, “When I started assisting master Venkatesan in Chennai, I got to see a lot of people who got into the martial art to overcome conditions like addiction and depression. I was surprised to see the change Taekwondo brought in their lives. That’s how I decided to become a master of this art.” Narayanan notes that the majority of his students are youngsters. “Taekwondo made me confident, fit, and strong. By teaching the martial art to others, I feel my life has come full circle,” adds the master.

The professional says that all students will not fall under the same range of fitness. Narayanan usually studies each person’s ratio of fitness before aligning them in the ladder of the belts -- from white to black.

“It takes at least four years to excel in the martial art by completing all stages to attain the ‘dan’ black belt. However, neither your fitness nor your age matters here. As it is an item in the Olympics, medals and certification will also help students in attaining admission for higher studies under sports quota and even landing in government jobs,” he says.

Narayanan’s wife N Shruthy (28), who is also his student, says that learning a martial art has become vital for a woman. “He takes free classes for students of government schools and colleges, especially girls and even provides free training to them prior to competitions,” she says.

Narayanan holds 33 Guinness records for his several achievements in the martial art. Shruthy too holds two records and their eight-year-old daughter Samyuktha holds one. “I was a classical dancer and later started learning Taekwondo. The martial art helps me recharge and rejuvenate,” she adds.

Another student, G Lokesh Babu (35) who runs a paint shop in the city, says Narayanan is a Taekwondo instructor who was called on to Italy for a special performance.

A homemaker S Swetha (22) says that she now moves with more confidence, all credits to the martial art and her master who teaches it well. M Muthu Prasanna (21), one of Narayanan’s students who got into his favourite course through sports quota due to his achievements in Taekwondo, says his focus has also improved after learning the martial art.

T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar (49), the first physical education teacher from the state to win the National Best Teacher award, is of the opinion that all physically-able people must learn a martial art to reduce stress, improve concentration and lead a healthy life.

“Narayanan has helped students to be more disciplined and focused. Learning a martial art does not mean promoting violence. It makes people more calm and responsible. Government school students usually stay away from such extra-curricular activities as they can’t afford to pay the fee and purchase kits or other necessary items. Narayananan’s deed is a true blessing for them. I hope he continues to do what he does and more people benefit from it.”

(Edited by Anagha R Manoj)