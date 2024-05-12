Transforming Trauma Care in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital

RAJASTHAN: In Rajasthan’s bustling medical landscape, there shines a beacon of healing, the Polytrauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Dinesh Gora. Here, amidst the swirling chaos of life-threatening injuries and urgent medical interventions, Dr. Gora stands as a guardian angel, orchestrating a system of care that reverberates across the corridors of the “Most Acute Ward.”

With the support of administrators at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Dr. Gora’s vision began to take shape. In June 2023, the first department of trauma surgery was established at the SMS Trauma Centre in Rajasthan, marking a new era in trauma care in the region, driven by Dr. Gora’s unwavering commitment to saving lives and relentless pursuit of excellence.

The ward specialises in caring for individuals who have been victims of accidents or criminal assaults, suffering life-threatening injuries across various parts of their bodies.

A significant portion of these patients are young adults, who, according to the WHO, face trauma as the leading cause of mortality. Many of them are primary earners for their families. The critical period for treatment, often referred to as the golden hour, underscores the importance of swift and precise medical attention within the first few hours, which can mean the difference between life and death. This underscores the need for doctors capable of promptly administering surgical intervention across multiple body areas, ensuring timely and effective care.

Following this, patients are transferred to relevant departments based on their specific injuries. Dr. Gora stresses the importance of immediate surgical intervention across multiple body areas to ensure timely and effective care, followed by transfer to specialised departments based on individual injuries. This dedicated unit at SMS comprises 50 beds, with an average daily admission of 40–50 patients.The unit has effectively decreased the rate of premature patient discharge by 50%, ensuring that more individuals complete their treatment regimens.