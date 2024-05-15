83-year-old Marie Fowler is Howard University's oldest doctoral graduate

83-year-old Marie A. Fowler has earned her doctoral degree in divinity thereby becoming Howard University's oldest doctoral graduate, reports said.

Marie Fowler had previously earned a bachelor's degree and two master's degrees from the Maple Springs Baptist Bible College and Seminary.

"It was never my thought that I would go beyond maybe one semester because, after all, I had been out of school since 1959," Fowler told WJLA-TV. "I didn't even know if I could retain information," she was quoted as saying by a report.

"I want to say is that it is never too late," she said. "I want everyone to realize that I am 83, which means if I can do it, why not you?"

She said her parents were a major inspiration in deciding to continue her education.