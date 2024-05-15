83-year-old Marie Fowler is Howard University's oldest doctoral graduate

83-year-old Marie A. Fowler has earned her doctoral degree in divinity thereby becoming Howard University's oldest doctoral graduate, reports said.
Marie Fowler had previously earned a bachelor's degree and two master's degrees from the Maple Springs Baptist Bible College and Seminary.
"It was never my thought that I would go beyond maybe one semester because, after all, I had been out of school since 1959," Fowler told WJLA-TV. "I didn't even know if I could retain information," she was quoted as saying by a report.
"I want to say is that it is never too late," she said. "I want everyone to realize that I am 83, which means if I can do it, why not you?"
She said her parents were a major inspiration in deciding to continue her education.
"My mom and dad were born in an era when it was illegal for them to learn to read and write," she said. "We taught my dad how to read and write and how to sign his name so he wouldn't have to put that X."
The Howard University School of Divinity hailed Fowler's "milestone achievement" in a Facebook post.
The post said: "We at the Howard University School of Divinity would like you to help us celebrate recent 83 yr. old Doctor of Ministry graduate Dr. Marie A. Fowler who serves as the oldest graduate of both the Howard University School of Divinity and Howard University overall. In addition, she joins the 156th Commencement's graduating class which serves as the largest in Howard University's history."