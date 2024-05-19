Hemlata: Soul sister

UTTARAKHAND: The tender age of five, Hemlata learned the heartbreaking truth that her father had passed away when she was just six months old. Her mother, Jeevanti Devi, remarried soon after, thrusting Hemlata into the unforgiving embrace of India’s ancient tradition of taunting whispers.

Insidious voices echoed in her ears, casting doubt on her lineage and questioning her very existence. Yet, amidst the relentless storm of societal scorn, Hemlata remained unshaken, her spirit unwavering in the face of adversity.

The flickering flame of curiosity within her strengthened Hemlata with a renewed vigour rather than dimming her resolve. Today, she has carved a niche for herself in the social corridors of Uttarakhand under the name of ‘Hemlata Behen’. Hemlata has a deep hatred for the word ‘caste’, and in Uttarakhand, she needs no introduction.

Born in the village of Ransi in Ukhimath, a town steeped in mythological significance in the Rudraprayag district, Hemlata proudly bears the surname ‘Behen’. This name serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to tirelessly champion humanitarian causes within society.

From her early days, Hemlata was nurtured amidst the shadows of familial and societal tribulations. Upon awakening to the harsh realities of the prevalent societal injustices and moral decay, she was deeply perturbed by the extent of filth that had pervaded the fabric of ethics and character in this society.

With these conflicting thoughts swirled in Hemlata’s mind, she found herself entangled in a marriage with a man who was already wedded and had three children.

After an extended period, Hemlata learned that her marriage was not a genuine union, but rather a transaction disguised as matrimony, orchestrated for a mere Rs 3000. This nefarious custom persists in various secluded regions of Uttarakhand to this day.