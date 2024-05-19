Pollachi VAOs champion free competitive exam coaching, transforming lives

COIMBATORE: In 2018, K Amutha Priya was in a state of shock when her husband departed suddenly. The 35-year-old resident of Suleshwaranpatti near Pollachi didn’t know how to raise her two daughters. She juggled various jobs before taking up a teaching position at a private school. Nothing really helped to make ends meet.

Things, however, took a turn for the good when she cleared the TNPSC Group IV and Group II (A) examinations.

It all started when Amutha approached Pollachi Taluk office to apply for a certificate in 2019. One of the staff members, knowing her predicaments, directed her to a team of Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) in Pollachi. The team offers free coaching classes for competitive examinations for students from underprivileged backgrounds. What Amutha lacked was a focused strategy for preparation. Although she joined the classes 10 days prior to the examinations, the instructors’ valuable insights and guidance led to her clearing two examinations, consecutively.

Since 2019, the team of five VAOs has successfully guided eight batches, comprising over 700 students. Around 15 of the students have become officers across several departments and ranks.

S Narmadha Devi, one of the students, cleared the Group IV examinations in 2022 and is a typist at Pollachi sub-court. The coaching offered by the VAOs is better than those offered at private centres, says Narmadha, who cracked the tests in her second attempt. Expressing gratitude to the instructors, she said they had spent more time with the students during the exams, despite having personal commitments.