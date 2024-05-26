Band of brothers interconnected by blood

COIMBATORE: For L Udhiram Gobi, it all started on an ordinary day. At the Ganga Hospital, the young carpenter saw a mother wandering the corridors, inquiring about the blood groups of patients and by-standers. She was in dire need of six units of B-negative blood, a rare group. She was determined, holding on to her hopes and the life of her ailing daughter. But time was running out. The 26-year-old Gobi quickly got into the act, called everyone on his contact list to find out their blood groups. By the end of the day, there were six units of blood. The little girl thanked Gobi for saving her life.

The young man realised the power of network and the dearth of blood donors around him. Today, Gobi has a support system spread across the Coimbatore district through “Annai Karangal Nala Sangam” which he founded with his friends – Suresh, Yuvaraj, and Prakash. With over 200 volunteers and 8,000 donors spread across the district, his community has people who have donated blood for over 70 times. He himself has donated his rare AB+ blood almost 37 times so far and oversees nearly 40 donations per day. He has been a lifeline for people across the country.

Travel has been a challenge from the outset, especially during the pandemic when it was necessary to travel to neighbouring states to help those in critical conditions. “I have witnessed patients admitted to huge private hospitals with blood banks that struggled to find donors. What chance do government hospitals and small healthcare facilities have?” asks Gobi.

“Many well-wishers support us. The district collector and the Propel company donated a car for us a few months ago. Geetha Anandhan of Sriman Packers, Annadurai of Kennedy Agency and advocate Rahman have been assisting us in reaching the hospital or location for blood donation.”

The key to building a community of blood donors is awareness, adds Gobi. He and his team have been raising awareness among students and the public about blood donation. Gobi pointed out that while people are ready to receive blood during times of emergency, the same are not willing to donate, which is concerning.