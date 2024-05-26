Bengaluru students’ creativity solves real world issues

BENGALURU : Navigation through Russell Market and KR Market will now be easier thanks to Bengaluru-based Misha Sachdeva, who created the app Baazargram, which help citizens find their way around market space in the city.

Inspired by the Google Maps, Misha, a final-year under-grad student created a local version of the map, specific to the market locality.

“I have created an app that would guide customers trough the small lanes of Russell market, and provide insights about the shops. There is a version for vendors as well, which allows them to mark significant dates and monitor their payments,” explained Misha.

The Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design, and Technology (SMI) on Saturday hosted SMI Collective 2024 - an extensive exhibition featuring over 150 projects catering to real world problems.

Harshita Sikchi, another student, aims to use toxic water hyacinths growing in Anekal lake, to make handcrafted items, and to create biochar and composite fertilizers. In collaboration with Vrikshamitra Foundation, Harshita seeks to plant sustainable alternatives after extraction of the hyacinths.

“This project seeks to empower individuals to take action to protect the ecosystem by fostering collaboration between design, environmental advocacy, and community engagement,” Harshita said.

Showcasing their immense creativity in dealing with community problems, Adya Girdhar used banana leaves to produce eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging to cut down on plastic waste. She also created a manual to instruct eateries on how to package food items.