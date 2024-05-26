Doctor on quest to save humanity in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While doctors already have to bear a large portion of the burden of humanity in this dog-eat-dog world, some of them go beyond the confines of the hospital walls and take on public service in a way that only a few can. One such saviour of humanity, Dr Ravinder Chawkidar, 41, a general and laparoscopic surgeon and assistant professor of general surgery at a government medical college in Mahabubabad district, wants to be more than just a white coat-clad person desensitised to the suffering around him.

Through his Susruta Foundation For Health, Culture and Education, he performs surgeries at minimal cost, provides books and pays fees for students from financially disadvantaged families apart from contributing to constructions of temples. Established in 2006, the foundation was officially registered 10 years later due to the lack of members. “It took so long because I didn’t find trustworthy people. I can’t let just anyone join the organisation because there is a chance of misusing it,” Dr Ravinder tells TNIE.

To date, it operates with just five members — Dr Vinod Kumar Dussa, assistant professor of oncology at KMC, Warangal, Dr Ram Ijjagani, Assistant Professor at GMC (Manukota) Mahabubabad, Badhavath Bikshapathi, MTech (Structural Engineer), and BJP district spokesperson Dara Indu Bharathi. Each member contributes 20% of their monthly income to support the foundation’s activities. With the name of the foundation inspired by Susruta, considered the father of Indian surgery, Dr Ravinder says, “I instantly connected with this name because he is my inspiration. I first got to know about him when I was doing my MBBS. He is the reason I moved towards surgery.”