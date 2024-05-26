Doctor on quest to save humanity in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While doctors already have to bear a large portion of the burden of humanity in this dog-eat-dog world, some of them go beyond the confines of the hospital walls and take on public service in a way that only a few can. One such saviour of humanity, Dr Ravinder Chawkidar, 41, a general and laparoscopic surgeon and assistant professor of general surgery at a government medical college in Mahabubabad district, wants to be more than just a white coat-clad person desensitised to the suffering around him.
Through his Susruta Foundation For Health, Culture and Education, he performs surgeries at minimal cost, provides books and pays fees for students from financially disadvantaged families apart from contributing to constructions of temples. Established in 2006, the foundation was officially registered 10 years later due to the lack of members. “It took so long because I didn’t find trustworthy people. I can’t let just anyone join the organisation because there is a chance of misusing it,” Dr Ravinder tells TNIE.
To date, it operates with just five members — Dr Vinod Kumar Dussa, assistant professor of oncology at KMC, Warangal, Dr Ram Ijjagani, Assistant Professor at GMC (Manukota) Mahabubabad, Badhavath Bikshapathi, MTech (Structural Engineer), and BJP district spokesperson Dara Indu Bharathi. Each member contributes 20% of their monthly income to support the foundation’s activities. With the name of the foundation inspired by Susruta, considered the father of Indian surgery, Dr Ravinder says, “I instantly connected with this name because he is my inspiration. I first got to know about him when I was doing my MBBS. He is the reason I moved towards surgery.”
Born in Thurputhanda, Enugal in Warangal district, Dr Ravinder pursued his studies with determination, even running away from home to join a hostel in Gangaram village, Kothagudem. After completing his Intermediate education, he secured a seat in Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, where he participated in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities. Upon completing his Masters at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, he returned to Gangaram in 2018 to serve as a medical officer for four years until he joined as an assistant professor of general surgery in Mahabubabad in 2021.
Despite the availability of free government healthcare services, Dr Ravinder established a private organisation to address the inefficiencies and delays associated with state-run hospitals. “Though I work in a government hospital, I help people who approach me for surgeries through my foundation because the procedure in a government hospital takes a lot of time. And I may not be available all the time in the hospital. That is why I established this foundation, where I can treat and discharge patients as soon as possible.”
However, as his nature, he goes above and beyond to offer services that are not available in local government hospitals. Referring to one of the cases, where he helped an elderly woman named Rukminamma, he explains, “Rukminamma had a 12 kg tumour in her stomach. Her family members initially approached many hospitals in Hyderabad, but couldn’t afford the treatment since the surgery costs around Rs 7 lakh. Through the Sushruta foundation, we operated and removed the tumour and charged just Rs 70,000 for ICU and medicine.”
Humble beginnings
One might make assumptions about his financial security but Dr Ravinder’s resources are modest. He owns a two-and-a-half-acre paddy field, and he donates the harvest to the needy. When asked about his motivation behind his philanthropic activities, he shares, “I was born and brought up in a poor family where I faced all kinds of struggles. My dad, a daily wage worker, inspired me a lot. Since I know what living in poverty looks like, I don’t want others to go through the same. So, I help to whatever extent I can. Recently we helped four medical students by paying their admission fee of Rs 1 lakh.”
“There’s an old saying, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way.’ This aptly describes Dr Ravinder because, despite not being born into a rich family, he completed his studies and settled into the medical profession. Naturally, these days there are many ways to earn as a PG doctor, but he was never interested in money. Though he doesn’t have financial power, God gave him a big heart to help poor students and sick people. He also has unlimited knowledge of social matters, especially a deep understanding of ancient dharma,” says Srinivas Reddy Pingili, a local.
At 41 years of age, Dr Ravinder not only aids the needy but also conducts awareness programmes every Sunday on various topics such as education, health and agriculture across approximately 60 villages with the help of his friends. He enlists respected community members to further motivate people. Additionally, he offers private tuition for underprivileged children.
Dr Ravinder never turns away anyone seeking help. If he is unable to help personally, he leverages Facebook Live to gather support from those who trust him.
His journey in philanthropy began during his MBBS when he and his friends raised funds for a student, Ranjith, who needed money for bank coaching. Today, Ranjith works in Chhattisgarh. Since then, Dr Ravinder has brought smiles to numerous faces and hopes to continue on this quest for a better and healthier India.