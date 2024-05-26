From adversity to advocacy: Yashesh Shah's journey to empower the mentally challenged

On one side, Yashesh Shah was grappling with his own challenging situation, while on the other, his younger brother was facing mental health issues due to slow mental development. Opinions from doctors varied: some diagnosed mental retardation, others suggested it was a minor cognitive delay, and a few hinted at potential madness. On a friend’s advice, they consulted a psychologist and discovered that his brother had a “low IQ with bipolar disorder and manic condition.”

Despite being mentally shattered by his father’s depression, his wife’s illness and subsequent divorce, and his brother’s mental health challenges, Yashesh Shah found a guiding light in his neighbor, a psychologist. The doctor recognized Yashesh’s innate artistic talent and suggested he channel his energy into something constructive. Inspired, Yashesh established a small trust based on his own business to support those in need. Amid his ongoing struggles, Yashesh founded the JJCT Psychological Rehabilitation Center Institute in 2004, named in honor of his father.

The trust strives to reintegrate mentally challenged children into society. To date, it has served nearly 30,000 children, who are now living happy and independent lives. The center continuously aims to help as many people as possible through various projects and is dedicated to researching solutions to combat prevailing psychological issues.

With a mission to provide quality education, training, and guidance not only to mentally disabled but also to their families and society at large, the trust is making a profound impact. Thanks to the significant contributions of the medical team and educators, the center works to normalise the behavior of mentally challenged students, enhance their learning skills, and nurture the unique talents of each child.

To rehabilitate the mentally challenged, the JJCT team includes a diverse panel of doctors comprising psychiatrists, neurologists, pediatricians, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists. The team of teachers features Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) registered professionals such as rehabilitation psychologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, caregivers, and behavior therapists.

Yashesh Shah explains, “When a mentally challenged child first arrives, they go to the OPD or see a rehab consultant. We take a detailed family history, and if the child has a clinical problem, we refer them to a doctor or consultant at the institute. This entire process is offered at a discounted rate or sometimes completely free.”

“Children aged 5 to 23 years are admitted to the school based on their level of need and provided with both education and treatment. We focus first on basic education, followed by skill development to enable them to engage in various trades. Special courses, including art activities like painting, are designed for them. Alongside their training, we offer family counseling to ensure they can reintegrate into society successfully,” he added.

Shah said, “When a boy reaches 14 to 15 years old, he should start vocational training. He can then choose from any of the 59 business-oriented courses that interest him. By the age of 18, he should complete this training and be ready for his career. We organise corporate partnerships to help them secure jobs.”

Juhi Malviya, a resident of Ahmedabad living with Down syndrome, completed her training at JJCT. For six years, she has been creating beautiful Varli paintings on wood, earning enough to support her family and cover her own expenses.

