Unlocking history

MANGALURU : Nestled in the Canara High School campus in Dongarkeri, Mangaluru, is a quaint-looking house-like structure. The building is a repository of historical, heritage-filled stories, the likes of which one would never hear elsewhere. This relatively unknown museum is called the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Museum’.

But, like museum director Payyanur Ramesh Pai corrects, the name of the museum differs from the hundreds of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Museums, because this one was inaugurated by the Father of the Nation himself, during his visit to Mangaluru in 1934. It was Mahatma Gandhi’s third and last visit to the coastal city. While preliminary work on the museum began in 1917, it was officially inaugurated in 1919 as a museum with a library.

The foundation of Sree Krishna Mandira near the campus was laid by Gandhiji himself, with a silver trowel gifted by local merchants. The trowel is still on display at the museum, with its tale recounted several times to visitors.

The exhibits are a microcosm of metropolitan museums, but the familiar suddenly turns magical, when backstories come tumbling out. Unlike most recreations of Mohenjo Daro’s ‘Bearded Priest’, the one in this museum has a colourful past. This statue is one among a few copies that were made immediately after the original excavation, displayed by pre-Independence Rawalpindi Museum, and later brought into this museum.