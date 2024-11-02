Universal Basic Income, school, hospital: This football superstar is transforming his village

"Why would I want ten Ferraris, 20 diamond watches and two jet planes? What would that do for the world? I starved, I worked in the fields, I played barefoot, and I didn't go to school. Now I can help people."

Imagine a sports star who not only says this, but also goes on to live it. That is Sadio Mane for you.

The Senegalese footballing superstar has transformed his village after emerging out of grinding poverty.

A dream that began with him kicking around grapefruit in one of Africa's poorest regions has now transformed into a storied international career.

Mane has turned out for Liverpool with whom he won the Champions League in 2019 and also for the even more famous Bayern Munich club.

With his riches earned by kicking the ball around on the sport's biggest arenas, the footballer has famously played a huge role in lighting up lives in his village of Bambali.

Bambali is in Sédhiou province, where the World Bank estimates almost 70% of families live in poverty.

By pouring in one million pounds of his earnings, Mane is on a mission to pull Bambali out of that trap.

$300000 has gone into building a school; $600000 into building a hospital. These are his twin pillars.

"School comes first," as the Made in Senegal documentary on Mane has him saying.

Free laptops for students and internet have also been made available by him.

And the first hospital in his village? "You should be in good health before you go to work", is his pithy observation.

A post office, petrol bunk and also a mosque have come up thanks to this imam's son who lost his father at the age of seven.

And then there is his famous Universal Basic Income implementation. He pays $76 to the poorest families every month so that they are not left wanting.

Now, wouldn't we all want our sports stars, celebrities and richie rich to be like Sadio Mane?