Defying odds, Mother turns entrepreneur

BIHAR : Meet Aparna Mishra, 49, a homemaker whose initiative not only lifted her family out of the economic crisis but also became a boon for other women striving to make a living. A woman of firm belief, Aparna has witnessed many ups and downs in her life before carving a niche for herself in the male-dominated society.

Like millions of other homemakers, Aparna was happily living with her family in Bedaulia village in Samastipur district, as her husband, Girindra Mohan Mishra, earned a handsome salary from his job at a private company. However, tragedy struck in 2008 during the economic recession, when her husband lost his job.

As Girindra slipped into depression, the situation worsened when their eldest daughter, Adya Mishra (22), fell seriously ill in 2008. Aparna, who also has two other daughters - Agrima Aatmaza Mishra (15), a class 12 student and Herhighness (5), faced immense challenges as the family had to spend a significant amount on Adya’s treatment for a rare disease. This financial strain forced the family to sell their property to cover medical expenses.

“It became difficult to meet the expenses for the treatment of my daughter as my husband was jobless that time and there was no source of income,” recalled Aparna, an M.Sc in Zoology.

The mental agony that Aparna had to undergo could be gauged from the fact that she once thought of ending their lives by committing suicide. But, fortune had something else in store for her. An Ayurvedic doctor in her neighbourhood suggested exploring traditional methods of treatment.

With no money for costly medicines, they switched to Ayurvedic remedies. During this time, Aparna learnt the nuances of Ayurvedic treatment and began preparing ‘chyavanprash’ at home, which was prescribed by the Ayurvedic doctor for Adya.