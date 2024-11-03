Flourish a flutter away

MADURAI: In the world of butterflies, odonates, and dragonflies, Kumaresan Chandrabose takes a rebirth as an inquisitive kid. When the colourful flies flap their wings rapidly and flit around flowers, he patiently pays heed to the fascinating flutter. The 29-year-old civil service coaching faculty and aspiring civil servant might seem like an unlikely fly enthusiast. However, his dedication to civil service belies a deep-seated passion for these tiny creatures. What started as a childhood hobby has blossomed into a lifelong dedication to his research and preservation.

As the awareness about environmental responsibilities spreads around, many are willing to do their part to protect the planet. But this Madurai man has chosen a less-trodden path to conservation. “Butterflies and odonates are essential to a healthy ecosystem. They help control pests, pollinate plants, and even act as indicators of environmental health. But sadly, their numbers have been declining over the years,” says Kumaresan. This decline sparked a mission within him: to understand and protect these vital creatures.

“Odonates, for example, are incredible predators in their larval stage, devouring mosquito larvae and helping to control those pesky population and reduce the spread of diseases,” he continues. Butterflies, with their vibrant colours and flitting flight, are crucial pollinators, ensuring the survival and diversity of plant life, thereby supporting the entire ecosystem.

Kumaresan’s research delves into the intricate relationship between these flies and their environment. He explains that each butterfly species has its own host plants – specific plants essential for their caterpillars to feed on. “By protecting these host plants, we protect the butterflies,” he says. For instance, Mitragyna parvifolia (Neer Kadambam), a native Madurai tree whose numbers have dwindled, is crucial for the survival of the Blue Tiger and Commander butterflies. “Protecting the Kadambam trees helps these butterflies thrive,” he explains, highlighting the interconnectedness of nature.

He expresses concern about the loss of habitat for these creatures. “Often, during maintenance work near waterbodies, crucial bushes and plants that may be host plants for various species are cleared away. Their removal directly impacts insect population,” Kumaresan says.