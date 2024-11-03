Flourish a flutter away

MADURAI: In the world of butterflies, odonates, and dragonflies, Kumaresan Chandrabose takes a rebirth as an inquisitive kid. When the colourful flies flap their wings rapidly and flit around flowers, he patiently pays heed to the fascinating flutter. The 29-year-old civil service coaching faculty and aspiring civil servant might seem like an unlikely fly enthusiast. However, his dedication to civil service belies a deep-seated passion for these tiny creatures. What started as a childhood hobby has blossomed into a lifelong dedication to his research and preservation.
As the awareness about environmental responsibilities spreads around, many are willing to do their part to protect the planet. But this Madurai man has chosen a less-trodden path to conservation. “Butterflies and odonates are essential to a healthy ecosystem. They help control pests, pollinate plants, and even act as indicators of environmental health. But sadly, their numbers have been declining over the years,” says Kumaresan. This decline sparked a mission within him: to understand and protect these vital creatures.
“Odonates, for example, are incredible predators in their larval stage, devouring mosquito larvae and helping to control those pesky population and reduce the spread of diseases,” he continues. Butterflies, with their vibrant colours and flitting flight, are crucial pollinators, ensuring the survival and diversity of plant life, thereby supporting the entire ecosystem.
Kumaresan’s research delves into the intricate relationship between these flies and their environment. He explains that each butterfly species has its own host plants – specific plants essential for their caterpillars to feed on. “By protecting these host plants, we protect the butterflies,” he says. For instance, Mitragyna parvifolia (Neer Kadambam), a native Madurai tree whose numbers have dwindled, is crucial for the survival of the Blue Tiger and Commander butterflies. “Protecting the Kadambam trees helps these butterflies thrive,” he explains, highlighting the interconnectedness of nature.
He expresses concern about the loss of habitat for these creatures. “Often, during maintenance work near waterbodies, crucial bushes and plants that may be host plants for various species are cleared away. Their removal directly impacts insect population,” Kumaresan says.
To combat this, he along with his team are on a mission to raise awareness, particularly among the younger generation. They organise engaging nature walks, conduct interactive classes in schools, and lead exciting field trips that teach youngsters how to identify different species and their host plants. “By educating young minds, we hope to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards,” says Kumaresan. His dedication has led to some remarkable discoveries. He proudly shares that he and his team were the first to spot and record the Black-tailed Spreadwing odonate, the Yellow Jack Sailor butterfly, and the Korean Flycatcher bird in Tamil Nadu. Kumaresan has meticulously documented over 154 butterfly species and over 39 odonate species in the Madurai region. His team actively tracks these species, studying their host plants and working to protect them. “By recording and studying these species, we gather crucial data that can be used to educate people to take action,” the nature enthusiast says. He believes that citizen science is a powerful tool for conservation. “Everyone can contribute. Even small actions, like planting a butterfly-friendly garden or reducing water pollution, can make a big difference,” he says.
Kumaresan also actively encourages children to become guardians of their water resources. “Water pollution is a major contributor to the decline of beneficial insects,” he warns. He believes that clean waterbodies are essential for healthy ecosystems that supports a diverse range of life. He has even urged the government to establish a butterfly park in Madurai, similar to the one in Tiruchy. “Such a park would not only serve as a conservation area but also as an educational centre,” he says.
The fate of butterflies and odonates hangs precariously, their delicate wings bearing the weight of a changing world. But in Kumaresan Chandrabose, they have found a steadfast ally, a warrior poet fighting for their survival, one fluttering wingbeat at a time.
