Hope in the hills

UTTARAKHAND: Uttarakhand, ‘the land of gods,’ is blessed with natural beauty. Nestled in the lap of Himalayas, this mountainous state is also infamous for ‘ghost villages’ — villages where inhabitants have abandoned them to earn a livelihood elsewhere. As per some estimates, the state is now home to nearly 2,000 such villages. This figure, according to the 2011 census, was 1,048. However, amidst this grim reality, there is a ray of hope for the future.

And, that shaft of light is Vimal Nautiyal, who has transformed his barren hamlet Ukhiyat in Tehri district into a model for reverse migration.

Vimal, after completing his graduation in hotel management in 2009, was set in his life, working with boutique resorts and five-star hotels as a pastry chef. His skills even took him to international shores, where he worked alongside top chefs, crafted exquisite pastries, and relished the finer things in life.

Yet, amidst the glamour, Vimal’s heart remained rooted in his hometown. Childhood memories of his native soil, its people, and traditions beckoned him to return. The lure of luxury couldn’t suppress the deep-seated connection he felt towards his community.

“I always felt a sense of responsibility towards my people and the land that nurtured me,” Vimal said, recalling the emotion that motivated him to come back to his roots.

“The comfort and success I achieved abroad couldn’t replace the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact back home”, he added.

But Vimal needed one last push to carve out a Swadesh-like path for himself. So, in 2020, when COVID-19 struck across the world and brought the whole world to a halt, he packed his bags and returned to his picturesque hamlet, where he had ancestral land.

He converted 15 nalis (one nali is equal to 240 sq yards) of barren land into a vibrant oasis, cultivating an array of crops and reaping unprecedented profits.

He planted and nurtured 1,000 apple trees, comprising Gala, M9, M11, Rootstock, and Jeromine varieties, alongside kiwi, pear, peach, plum, apricot and some medicinal plants.

In addition to the orchard, Vimal grows various seasonal organic vegetables, including capsicum, bottle gourd, cabbage, potatoes and garlic. “Selling the produce in local markets has yielded substantial profits, far exceeding my expectations,” Vimal revealed. This success has not only transformed his life but also inspired fellow farmers to adopt innovative farming practices.