Kadapa lecturer on mission to promote tourism, heritage

KADAPA: Driven by a deep passion for tourism and a commitment to preservation of heritage, a 57-year-old history lecturer, Balagonda Gangadhar of Vempalle Government Degree College, has made notable impact in the tourism sector of Andhra Pradesh.
Following the footsteps of late S Seetharamaiah who is acknowledged as the ‘Father of Kadapa Tourism’ by the locals, Gangadhar has worked diligently to promote tourism. His efforts to advance local tourism and preservation of historical sites were recognised with the Tourism Excellence Award in Writing and Publication category by the State government on World Tourism Day this year.
Gangadhar has dedicated himself to the development of local tourism and founded a job-oriented course for Arts students at Kotireddy Degree College for Women, for the first time in the State. Hailing from Penubolu village in Ramagiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, Gangadhar completed his degree and M.Phil from Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), followed by an MBA in Tourism from Shillong to deepen his understanding of the field. In his long professional career, he had held several positions in various educational institutions, showcasing a strong focus on enhancing the tourism curriculum and building students’ interest in heritage.
To foster a sense of appreciation for tourism among the students, Gangadhar organises three-day annual tourism festivals in the college he is working, hosting events like Rover fest and Sparkle fest. These festivals include essay writing, quizzes, and cultural events, alongside seminars by tourism sector experts. He aims to inspire students to consider tourism as a viable career option.
Gangadhar’s research in cultural tourism, especially in Kadapa, has also gained recognition. He has published articles, such as History of Tourism and Its Prospects in the Andhra Pradesh History Congress, and also authored two books: Tourism Guide for Degree Students and Kadapa District Tourism Guide, valuable resources for students and researchers alike.
Reflecting on his achievements, Gangadhar emphasised that the tourism sector, with minimal investment, has the potential to create vast employment opportunities while strengthening the State’s economy. He envisions the transformation of Andhra Pradesh into a global tourism hub, like Singapore or Thailand, by instilling a love for tourism in students. Gangadhar stands as a role model, blending his profession with his passion for the development of the State’s cultural and tourism landscape.