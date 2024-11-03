‘Queen of Crafts’ committed to women empowerment

VIJAYAWADA: When Rajani Meda started quilling as a child, she never anticipated that some day she will be known by the sobriquet ‘Queen of Crafts’. Her focus was only on gluing rolls of paper to make mesmerizing pieces of art.

A native of Gilakaladindi village near Machilipatnam, she is the youngest of six siblings. Having developed a passion for art early on, she soon became an expert in quilling, fabric and glass painting, clay moulding, embroidery, origami, jewellery and jute bag making.

After Class 10, she married Meda Satish, whose support enabled her to continue to pursue her creative ambitions. Balancing her role as a homemaker and mother of two children, Rajani devoted herself to art, viewing it as a way to bring life to what others see as waste. Soon, she began teaching art at Spoorthi Creative Art School in Vijayawada. She taught quilling to scores of students in various schools. She has also worked for a multi-media publisher and designed art lessons for students from nursery to Class 10. She also recently completed her degree in Fine Arts through distance education from Pracheen Kala Kendra in Chandigarh. Besides having several accolades to her name, Rajani, at the age of 35, is one of the most renowned quilling artist in both Telugu States.

Elaborating on her journey, she told TNIE, “The art of paper craft, which I learned through play as a child, has become a way for me to turn my dreams into reality.”

Rajani underwent training at the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) and specialised in quilling and crafting eco-friendly items like paper bags, flower vases, and wax candles. Beyond her creative talents, she actively promotes environmental awareness. She also led a conference on quilling at an exhibition organised by the Forum for Artists Women Wing, where her work received high praise.

She has conducted numerous workshops though which she educated students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on using art as a means of environmental advocacy.