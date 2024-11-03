Where sparks fly and dreams are welded

CHENNAI: The saying that the hand adorned with bangles cannot wield fire is passe. With protective goggles on, women are marching ahead, doing physically demanding jobs. Factories across Tamil Nadu are hiring more women into the world of welding, a field long considered a man’s domain.

Kannagi Rajendiran, a 23-year-old from Jeyamkondan in Ariyalur, is one such woman breaking barriers. She has been working as a welder at Schwing Stetter India for nearly four years and has won the award for Best Pipe Welder (Women) in the Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) 6G competition organised by the Indian Institute of Welding. This competition tests welders’ skills on a stationary pipe positioned at a 45-degree angle, requiring them to weld around the pipe in different positions. Mastery in this competition demonstrates advanced technique and versatility as the 6G position is one of the most difficult.

Kannagi’s parents are agricultural labourers. While her elder brother works as a driver, her sister completed her engineering degree from a government college. After finishing Class 12, Kannagi was determined to finish her higher education quickly, so that she could start supporting her family. She enrolled for electronics and communication engineering at a government polytechnic college in Tiruchy, and landed a job as a trainee in Schwing Stetter India in 2021. “When I joined as a trainee and began welding, there were no women in the setup. Many were skeptical about how women could perform these physically demanding tasks. I was scared too, but it motivated me to work harder and prove myself in this male-dominated field. Just two months into training, I was appreciated by top officials for my good work and the doubts disappeared,” Kannagi recalled.