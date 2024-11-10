35-yr-old Chittoor doctor on mission to improve rural health and environment

CHITTOOR: young and accomplished doctor from Punganur in Chittoor district, Dr Naperla Praveen, with over 20 years of unwavering commitment to social service, has become a symbol of selfless dedication and perseverance. Apart from practising medicine, Praveen is also a noted author, poet, Telugu literature enthusiast, social activist and environmentalist.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Dr Ananda Rao, a renowned retired gynaecologist who dedicated his career to treating the poor, often free of charge, Dr Praveen was exposed to values of compassion and selflessness early from his childhood.

“Watching my father’s commitment and the way he was connected with his patients, I felt that medicine isn’t just treating diseases, but caring for people. He’s been my biggest inspiration,” says Dr Praveen.

In 1994, his parents established the Rural Health Educational Society, an NGO focused on healthcare and community education. Dr Praveen joined as a volunteer when he was just 13, marking the beginning of a journey in social work.

The 35-year-old doctor has conducted hundreds of free health awareness camps, distributed health kits, and visited the houses of patients who were bedridden and financially constrained. In 2008, Dr Praveen launched various environment conservation initiatives, recognising that community health and environmental balance are closely linked. “My mother taught me that nature is our lifeline, and we must protect it. Health isn’t just physical-it is living in harmony with our surroundings.”

His passion for literature and poetry is another avenue through which he spreads awareness about health, nature, and humanity.

Dr Praveen’s tireless work has inspired young people in the region and beyond, encouraging them to give back to society. As he puts it, “No reward is greater than witnessing someone’s life improve because of something you did. I want young people to understand that even the smallest act of kindness can make a big difference.”