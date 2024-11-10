Complete makeover, a class apart

PUDUCHERRY: Walls etched with graffiti, the putrid stench of dirty toilets, classrooms with crumbling walls and pillars revealing rough patches of red bricks and switchboards with wires hanging out. Dr BR Ambedkar Higher Secondary School, a rural government school in Embalam, was the antonym of a model school, till a few years ago. Several parents did not bat an eye and transferred their wards from the school, leaving 460 students spread across classes 6 to 12 at the mercy of the decrepit school.

When M Karunagaran left a government clerical job to pursue his passion for teaching and joined government school in Kirumampakkam as vice principal in July 2023, the school was deplorable with disciplinary issues and a lack of leadership. Therein began a journey to transform the school into a haven of learning. After gathering inputs from students, he tackled the sanitation issue first by mobilising resources from within the community, alumni, and his personal network, raising Rs 40,000 to repair the toilets and another Rs 2.65 lakh for other sanitation facilities, eliminating the stench that had previously permeated the school. Each student was provided with a set of two big towels to ensure they had a clean place to sit for meals. Karunagaran further raised an additional Rs 7 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh using the government’s SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) funds to renovate the main school building and with a fresh coat of blue paint, the colour picked by the students. “All civil works were carried out with the involvement of the students. They kept records of the supplies and monitored the work’s progress,” said Karunagaran.

He also reopened the higher secondary block, which was mostly unused due to disciplinary issues. As many as four RO water purifiers were set up through the funds. A common room, a sanitary napkin vending machine and an incinerator were installed for girls to use during menstruation. The room also has RO drinking water and first aid kits.

The class 12 computer laboratory was revived and a new computer lab for class 10 was established through funds from SBI Ariyankuppam. Additionally, a reception counter with a TV was set up to keep students well-informed.

In just a year, he spearheaded the establishment of an outdoor science theme park, a mathematics laboratory, a social art gallery, an e-library, an aquarium with a fountain, an electronic laboratory, agriculture vocational education training, and a herbal garden, making learning hands-on.

The teachers also put in their efforts to support the initiatives. While most government schools face a shortage of teachers, Karunagaran ensured that classes did not get affected on this account. “We manage by assigning more classes to available subject teachers, use the vocational stream teachers as well as special teachers for Children with Special needs (CWSN),” said Karunagaran. “I take maths classes myself, wherever there is a necessity,” he added.