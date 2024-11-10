Forgotten lives adorn racks of Kovai library

COIMBATORE: The scent of old paper and the whisper of turning pages hang in the air, a stark contrast to the cacophony of car horns and bustling crowds just outside the library door. Here, nestled in the heart of Coimbatore, a city obsessed with the relentless pursuit of progress, two friends are on a different kind of quest – a journey into the past.

In this technology-driven age, many are driven by “What’s next?” But for Sudhakar Nalliyappan and Kumaravel Ramasamy, the question “What was?” holds the key to a more meaningful future. These kindred spirits, bound by a shared fascination with history, believe that to truly understand where one is headed, it is important to first understand where one has been. Sudhakar believes that losing our history is akin to losing ourselves. He emphasises the importance of remembering the stories that shaped our world – the food our ancestors ate, the art they created, the very land they walked on. For him, history is intrinsically linked to identity, and without it, we lose a vital part of who we are.

Their journey began in academia, where their friendship blossomed over a shared passion for ancient Tamil literature and culture. While pursuing their MBA and masters degrees in Tamil, they became curious about the ancient civilisations that laid the foundation for the world they knew. This sparked their interest in epigraphy, the study of ancient inscriptions.

Balancing their schedules as charcoal traders with their passion for the past, they embarked on expeditions, documenting a remarkable collection of historical artefacts: around 1,400 memorial stones, 70 prehistoric rock art sites, along with numerous loose sculptures and abandoned idols. “Our travels to places of heritage importance fuelled our desire to explore further,” explains Kumaravel. “We realised that the stories etched in stone needed to be preserved and celebrated.” This realisation led them to found Yaakkai in 2017, an organisation dedicated to archaeological research and historical preservation. For five years, they meticulously documented their findings, culminating in the digitisation of 40,000 books, magazines, letters, and archaeological reports.