Guntur homemaker sets new record in powerlifting

GUNTUR: In an inspiring show of strength and determination, 51-year-old homemaker, Peruri Jyoti Varma, from Guntur clinched a bronze medal at the National Bench Press Championship held in Goa. Competing in the Master Plus 50 years category, Jyoti set a new record by lifting 45 kg, proving age is not a barrier to athletic accomplishment.

Born in Nagpur of Maharashtra, she moved to Guntur after marrying Professor Dr PLN Varma, a faculty at Vignan Deemed University. Her journey into competitive powerlifting began unexpectedly as she first discovered the sport at a local gym, where a group of young athletes practising powerlifting caught her attention.

With the encouragement from her coach, Sandhani, Jyoti pursued the sport seriously. Despite a long hiatus from athletics, having been a national handball player in her youth, she rekindled her love for sports and began training rigorously. Her efforts quickly paid off, leading her to win a bronze in her first-ever national bench press competition.

According to Guntur District Powerlifting Association Secretary Samdani, Jyoti has become the first woman from Andhra Pradesh to win a national medal in the Master Plus category. Her achievement has become an inspiration to many women, especially those who may feel hindered by age.

“What started as a way to stay fit and healthy evolved into a passion,” Jyoti said, adding that her husband and son have been her biggest motivators. She emphasised the importance of fitness for women, especially in the middle-age, encouraging them to prioritise their health alongside their family responsibilities. Regular exercise, she noted, not only helps in weight management, but also improves sleep and bone density.