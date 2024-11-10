Guntur homemaker sets new record in powerlifting

GUNTUR: In an inspiring show of strength and determination, 51-year-old homemaker, Peruri Jyoti Varma, from Guntur clinched a bronze medal at the National Bench Press Championship held in Goa. Competing in the Master Plus 50 years category, Jyoti set a new record by lifting 45 kg, proving age is not a barrier to athletic accomplishment.
Born in Nagpur of Maharashtra, she moved to Guntur after marrying Professor Dr PLN Varma, a faculty at Vignan Deemed University. Her journey into competitive powerlifting began unexpectedly as she first discovered the sport at a local gym, where a group of young athletes practising powerlifting caught her attention.
With the encouragement from her coach, Sandhani, Jyoti pursued the sport seriously. Despite a long hiatus from athletics, having been a national handball player in her youth, she rekindled her love for sports and began training rigorously. Her efforts quickly paid off, leading her to win a bronze in her first-ever national bench press competition.
According to Guntur District Powerlifting Association Secretary Samdani, Jyoti has become the first woman from Andhra Pradesh to win a national medal in the Master Plus category. Her achievement has become an inspiration to many women, especially those who may feel hindered by age.
“What started as a way to stay fit and healthy evolved into a passion,” Jyoti said, adding that her husband and son have been her biggest motivators. She emphasised the importance of fitness for women, especially in the middle-age, encouraging them to prioritise their health alongside their family responsibilities. Regular exercise, she noted, not only helps in weight management, but also improves sleep and bone density.
With her recent win fuelling her motivation, Jyoti now aims to compete in the National Powerlifting Championship.
Peruri Jyoti Varma hopes her journey will inspire other women to pursue fitness, fostering awareness of the benefits of sports to women of all ages.