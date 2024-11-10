Heads or tails, each flip has a story to tell

VIRUDHUNAGAR: It was an ordinary Sunday morning, for some students in Srivilliputhur. Just another weekend spent preparing for their regular tuition class. Books were packed; notes neatly arranged; and the usual hum of Sunday routines filled the air. Little did they know that their teacher S Shobana had something extraordinary planned for them that day, something far beyond the confines of their textbooks and classroom walls.

Through one of her class students J Aaruthra, the teacher came to know that the former’s father, G Jayahari Prabhu (33), owns a collection of coins and other antique items at his house. The tuition teacher took her students to Prabhu’s house in Srivilliputhur to catch a glimpse of his antique collections. The students were captivated by the rare coins and antiques, some dating back to 600 BCE, including items from the ancient Ganthara and Magadha kingdoms. Their eyes sparkled with excitement as they held the history of ancient civilizations in their hands. For the first time, history felt personal and alive, no longer just dates and facts in a textbook.

G Jayahari Prabhu is an electronics engineering professor at AAA College of Engineering and Technology in Sivakasi.

However, his passion for collecting ancient artefacts including coins has excelled him in the field of archaeology and history. Prabhu has collected nearly 5,000 coins from 100 different dynasties in total, 65 vintage radios including the limited editions used during World War II, hundreds of postcards, foreign currencies, and ancient antiquities.

Picking a gold coin from his collection, Prabhu showed it to the students. The front side of the coin had an image of a king in a standing position with four dots nearby. On the other side of the coin, the king was in a sitting position, and the word Lankaveera was inscribed in Devanagari script.

“By observing these images, the dynasty of a king could be predicted. Likewise, this coin with an image of a king denotes that it belongs to a Chola king. Since the 4.3 gm coin is made of gold, it is understood that the kingdom was wealthy during his rule. The number of dots nearby conveys the Tamil month, in which the coin was issued. Since the coin has four dots, the coin was issued during the month of Aadi. Most importantly, the word Lankaveera inscribed on the coin signify that other than Tamil Nadu, the Chola king expanded their power in Sri Lanka,” he told the students.