Sky’s the limit for Marut Drones

HYDERABAD: While the recent Series A funding of $6.2 million for drone tech firm Marut Drones will help it establish itself as a nationwide provider of comprehensive drone technology, the DGCA-certified company for manufacturing drones and training operators is still prioritising agricultural productivity. This apart, the Hyderabad-based firm is eyeing expansion into the defence, surveillance and disaster management sectors.

In Telangana, drones made by the firm have proven invaluable across sectors: they assist the GHMC in mosquito control for dengue and malaria prevention, aid reforestation efforts with the Forest department and provide the Hyderabad police with surveillance capabilities during major festivals.

In an interaction with TNIE, Marut Drones co-founder and CEO Prem Kumar Vislawath shares that the company is looking to leverage this amount to expand the channel and dealer network across the country. “We want to increase the accessibility and build more service centres in order to address onsite technical issues near the customers’ farms. We are also looking to improve infrastructure for manufacturing model drones with upgraded technology. Presently, we have a manufacturing capacity of 50 drones per month. We will be scaling it to 100 to 300 drones per month with a target of building 3,000 in a year,” Vislawath, who co-founded the company in 2019 along with IIT-Guwahati batchmates Sai Kumar and Suraj Peddi, says.

The firm, with a team of around 200 members, also plans to hire more senior professionals. With five drone training centres — in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh — for drone pilot licencing valid for up to 10 years, Marut Drones plans to augment the number to at least 15 by March 2025, particularly in Tier-II and III cities. In Telangana, there is a centre at NIPHM, Hyderabad, and another one in Warangal. At present, the company has a fleet of 750 drones and over 1,000 drone pilots across 14 states.

“The idea to set up centres in rural areas is to reduce the expense for our customers. By setting up centres near them, we feel that we can bring more people into the sector, especially farmers who can get drone service in their villages,” explains Vislawath.

Detailing how drones help farmers, he says, “It helps in spraying [different additives] in fields with thorns or crops like sugarcane where there are snakes and mosquitoes, among others. Moreover, they can cover 20–30 acres in 10 to 12 minutes.”