Young Kadapa singer makes waves in tollywood music

KADAPA: Mankala Srinika Mahati, a 24-year-old singer from the Brahmin Street in Kadapa city, has been making significant strides in Indian music. Born into a lineage of musicians, Mahati’s journey into music began early, as her parents noticed her aptitude for singing when she was just two and a half years old. Raised in an environment steeped in classical music and inspired by renowned singers, Mahati developed an unyielding passion for her craft, which has now become her lifeblood.

Mahati’s recent work, especially her songs in the movie Laggam, has caught the attention of many in the film industry. Encouraged by music director Charan Arjun, she is expanding her portfolio to include both film and devotional songs, with an intention to become a versatile artiste.

Mahati, the elder daughter of MLN Suresh Babu and Soujanya, completed her schooling at Vidyamandir in Kadapa and later studied an Intermediate education at Emeralds College in Tirupati. In 2017, she graduated in Business Administration from Vignan College in Kadapa, topping her class at Yogi Vemana University. Currently, she is pursuing her Master’s in Music online from Sri Padmavathi Women’s University while residing in Hyderabad to explore further musical opportunities.

Her family has played a pivotal role in her musical development. With a father who has a deep understanding of music and a grandmother who performed on All India Radio, Mahati began classical music training under the guidance of Nandyala Lalita and E Lakshmi Narayana when she was just six. Her foundation in Carnatic music has been instrumental in shaping her skills and fostering her love for classical forms. In 2006, Mahati participated in a popular music show, showcasing her talent and making it to the top three finalists out of 400 participants.