A badge of honour, heart of gold

CUDDALORE: M Rajadeepan does not wear a cape and his uniform certainly lacks the mystique of the Superman suit, but his commitment to empowering the vulnerable is nothing short of heroic.
Much like Clark Kent, the Superman, Rajadeepan transforms from a disciplined policeman on duty to a compassionate force of goodwill when off the clock.
The 38-year-old head constable at the Cuddalore traffic police station is known for his selfless social service, one that serves the needy, especially students, across Cuddalore, Nellikuppam, and Panruti.
Recently, he was spotted at a construction site helping labourers. This wasn’t for his own home, but to help a family secure a house. “Since childhood, I’ve wanted to help people however I can,” he says.
He recalls growing up in poverty himself. His father was an auto driver who could barely provide for their family. “There were days we went to bed hungry. My mother taught me that if you can help someone, you should. I carry her words with me every day.”
During the Covid pandemic, Rajadeepan stepped in when the world felt its most vulnerable. He organised groceries for families who had lost their income and were struggling to make ends meet. When an elderly woman who had lost her son and daughter-in-law reached out to him, the head constable provided essential supplies and also arranged for a sponsor, a local jeweller, to build a house for her. He also supported the education of her three grandchildren.
“I believe in helping others live with dignity,” says Rajadeepan, who is currently aiding 20 students in education by covering fees, uniforms, and school supplies. He has already seen five of his “students” graduate and start working, each a testament to his unwavering belief in their potential. He has also helped three aspiring civil service candidates in nearby towns gain training opportunities in Chennai.
Since he joined the police force in 2008, Rajadeepan has pledged at least 20% of his salary to his social work. “Sometimes, I end up giving my entire salary to help others in need,” he confides, crediting his wife, Lenavathy, for her constant support. “Without her encouragement, I couldn’t do this work freely.”
Unlike Superman, Rajadeepan has no ‘Fortress of Solitude’, nor does he work behind an alias; he believes in helping people directly and refuses to create an organisation for his work.
Recently, when a student’s needs exceeded his resources, he turned to Cuddalore’s district superintendent of police, R Rajaram, who contributed to the cause.
The Nellikuppam native also encourages those he has helped to continue the “chain of humanity” by extending help to others, creating a ripple effect of kindness. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of those I help fulfils my purpose in life,” he says, embodying the spirit of a true Superman.
(Edited by Adarsh TR)