A badge of honour, heart of gold

CUDDALORE: M Rajadeepan does not wear a cape and his uniform certainly lacks the mystique of the Superman suit, but his commitment to empowering the vulnerable is nothing short of heroic.

Much like Clark Kent, the Superman, Rajadeepan transforms from a disciplined policeman on duty to a compassionate force of goodwill when off the clock.

The 38-year-old head constable at the Cuddalore traffic police station is known for his selfless social service, one that serves the needy, especially students, across Cuddalore, Nellikuppam, and Panruti.

Recently, he was spotted at a construction site helping labourers. This wasn’t for his own home, but to help a family secure a house. “Since childhood, I’ve wanted to help people however I can,” he says.

He recalls growing up in poverty himself. His father was an auto driver who could barely provide for their family. “There were days we went to bed hungry. My mother taught me that if you can help someone, you should. I carry her words with me every day.”

During the Covid pandemic, Rajadeepan stepped in when the world felt its most vulnerable. He organised groceries for families who had lost their income and were struggling to make ends meet. When an elderly woman who had lost her son and daughter-in-law reached out to him, the head constable provided essential supplies and also arranged for a sponsor, a local jeweller, to build a house for her. He also supported the education of her three grandchildren.