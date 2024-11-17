At BOSE, students design an AI teacher

CUTTACK: An ‘AI Teacher’ may soon take classes and help students under engineering fundamentals at the Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE).

A group of three final-year diploma students of Electronics and Telecommunication branch - Amarendra Swain, Sadakant Jena and Zaheer Shaikh - have developed a Pi Robot (a small, low-cost computer that’s useful for robotics projects) model AI (artificial intelligence) teacher that, they said, can be used for enhancing the learning experience of students.

The students were inspired by Iris, who is India’s first AI-generated school teacher robot. A Kerala-based private organisation Makerlabs Edutech had prepared Iris earlier this year and it was introduced in a school there. While Iris is powered by cutting-edge robotics, generative AI technology and features an in-built voice assistant, the one prepared by BOSE students uses similar techniques.

It can answer any question related to any subject, the students said, while exhibiting the robot teacher at design and innovation centre (DIC) of BOSE. It took them six months to develop the AI teacher but prior to that, they put in four months of research into the project.