Championing education 

RAIBAG (BELAGAVI DISTRICT): In a small village called Mantur, located in the Raibag taluk of Belagavi district, a remarkable story of determination and leadership is unfolding. Mallavva Bhimappa Meti, a 48-year-old farmer and two-time Gram Panchayat member, has become a beacon of hope for her community.
Despite being illiterate herself, Mallavva has spearheaded the establishment of a library to support the educational aspirations of the students in her village.
The need for education in Mantur
Mantur, with a population of about 6,000, has limited educational resources. It has only one primary school, and for higher education, students have to travel to towns like Gokak or Raibag. This distance, combined with a lack of proper study material, has discouraged many children of Mantur from pursuing further education.
Mallavva, a farmer from a middle-class family, noticed this issue and became deeply concerned. Though she could not read or write, she saw how the absence of a proper learning environment was affecting the children’s prospects, particularly those preparing for competitive exams.
In an age where smartphones and digital tools dominate, the need for tangible, accessible educational resources like books became apparent to Mallavva. She believed that if students had access to the right material, they could overcome any challenges. “More education, more knowledge, can bring more prosperity to the village,” she said.
Overcoming challenges
Mallavva’s determination to address the issue led her to approach the Mantur Gram Panchayat to propose the idea of establishing a library. However, her request was denied, she said. Undeterred, Mallavva decided to take matters into her own hands. As a two-time serving member of the panchayat, she was familiar with how to navigate the system, but this time she turned to the community for support.
She approached the Birsiddeshwar Temple Trust in Mantur, which had recently vacated a piece of land that had been leased to a BSNL mobile tower for 15 years. A small fibre block that once housed the tower’s machinery remained on the property.
Mallavva convinced the trust members to allow her to convert this block into a library. Recognising the potential of this unused space, she decided to expand the existing block by constructing another one to provide more room for books and students.
Building the library
The construction of the new block came at a personal cost to Mallavva. She spent Rs 1.2 lakh to build the additional structure. Part of this amount came from the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, a government scheme aimed at empowering women by providing financial assistance. Mallavva also raised Rs 30,000 through donations from villagers and local businessmen. A generous carpenter donated furniture, while others contributed books, adding to the growing collection that would soon become a valuable resource for Mantur’s children.
Through her perseverance, Mallavva established the library under the banner ‘Sankalpa Gram Seva Sangh,’ a community organisation she created to oversee the project. The library was formally inaugurated on September 19, 2024, and since then, it has become a place where students gather to study and prepare for competitive exams, with access to books they otherwise could not afford or find.
A leader with a vision
Despite her lack of formal education, Mallavva’s vision for her village has always been centred around education. One of the residents, Nanappa Mahadev Hurali, shared that Mallavva and her husband are uneducated and could not provide higher education to their three children—two sons and one daughter. Yet, her belief in the transformative power of education never wavered. Even within her family, she has encouraged her younger daughter-in-law to pursue higher studies and prepare for competitive exams in Bengaluru.
To ensure the library’s sustainability, Mallavva formed a committee to maintain the facility, ensuring it remains a long-term asset for the village. This step highlights her thoughtful approach to leadership—Mallavva not only set up the library but also ensured its future by involving others in its upkeep.
An Inspiring role model
What makes Mallavva’s story so compelling is her ability to rise above her personal limitations to uplift others. At a time when many people relied on technology for information, Mallavva recognised the enduring value of books and the need for a physical space where students could focus on their studies. Her efforts have filled a gap that technology alone could not address in her rural community.
Meanwhile, Raibad Tahsildar Suresh Munje said that the library issue comes under the jurisdiction of Taluka Panchayat and Gram Panchayat. He said that he will be visiting the new library soon along with the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and will ensure whatever possible help he can provide for upgrading the library of Mallavva.
Mallavva’s leadership, despite being rooted in traditional values, is forward-thinking. Mallavva understood that while smartphones offer convenience, they cannot replace the depth of learning that comes from studying books, particularly when preparing for exams. Her initiative has provided the children of Mantur with the resources they need to dream bigger, study harder, and ultimately change the trajectory of their lives.