Championing education 

RAIBAG (BELAGAVI DISTRICT): In a small village called Mantur, located in the Raibag taluk of Belagavi district, a remarkable story of determination and leadership is unfolding. Mallavva Bhimappa Meti, a 48-year-old farmer and two-time Gram Panchayat member, has become a beacon of hope for her community.

Despite being illiterate herself, Mallavva has spearheaded the establishment of a library to support the educational aspirations of the students in her village.

The need for education in Mantur

Mantur, with a population of about 6,000, has limited educational resources. It has only one primary school, and for higher education, students have to travel to towns like Gokak or Raibag. This distance, combined with a lack of proper study material, has discouraged many children of Mantur from pursuing further education.

Mallavva, a farmer from a middle-class family, noticed this issue and became deeply concerned. Though she could not read or write, she saw how the absence of a proper learning environment was affecting the children’s prospects, particularly those preparing for competitive exams.

In an age where smartphones and digital tools dominate, the need for tangible, accessible educational resources like books became apparent to Mallavva. She believed that if students had access to the right material, they could overcome any challenges. “More education, more knowledge, can bring more prosperity to the village,” she said.

Overcoming challenges

Mallavva’s determination to address the issue led her to approach the Mantur Gram Panchayat to propose the idea of establishing a library. However, her request was denied, she said. Undeterred, Mallavva decided to take matters into her own hands. As a two-time serving member of the panchayat, she was familiar with how to navigate the system, but this time she turned to the community for support.

She approached the Birsiddeshwar Temple Trust in Mantur, which had recently vacated a piece of land that had been leased to a BSNL mobile tower for 15 years. A small fibre block that once housed the tower’s machinery remained on the property.

Mallavva convinced the trust members to allow her to convert this block into a library. Recognising the potential of this unused space, she decided to expand the existing block by constructing another one to provide more room for books and students.

Building the library

The construction of the new block came at a personal cost to Mallavva. She spent Rs 1.2 lakh to build the additional structure. Part of this amount came from the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, a government scheme aimed at empowering women by providing financial assistance. Mallavva also raised Rs 30,000 through donations from villagers and local businessmen. A generous carpenter donated furniture, while others contributed books, adding to the growing collection that would soon become a valuable resource for Mantur’s children.