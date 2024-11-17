Healthcare at your doorstep

CHHATTISGARH: The Janjgir-Champa district administrat ion considers health as a fundamental right of every citizen, consequent ly, giving access to improved healthcare to everyone has become a wholehearted commitment. The conviction led to a viable, streamlined campaign, Swastha Jangjir Champa Abhiyan (SJCA), pioneered by district collector Akash Chhikara.

Under this campaign, the administration combined six flagship schemes of the Centre to provide doorstep delivery of multiple healthrelated services. These include screenings of TB, leprosy and sickle cell, creating Ayushman cards for every eligible person, and identifying divyang citizens (persons with disabilities) to provide them with requisite certificates.

The campaign was carried out in saturation mode -- the authorities wanted to ensure that no eligible citizen was deprived. The campaign, relied upon govt health staff, including doctors, mitanins (community health workers), rural health officers (RHOs), and healthcare workers equipped with medical kits. The workforce conducted door-to-door surveys, screenings and follow-up treatments and created awareness among masses.

“The goal was to screen 11.29 lakh residents of the district and ensure essential healthcare services get delivered at their doorstep. It will also help us to decide on the future health priorities”, the collector said.

This one-time door-todoor screening of the entire population saved duplication of efforts by health staff who otherwise used to reach out to the masses at different durations every year under separate special drives like leprosy eradication, Ayushman pakhwada etc.