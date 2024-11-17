Never too old to click!

COIMBATORE: Tra Arunthavaselvan cross-checked pugmarks again and stood at Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve, waiting for the shy civet cat to show up. Everything was in place - a perfect camouflage using plants, artificially spread soil, serene moonlight, and an accurate aperture. It was a long wait. Twelve days later, this shutterbug finally caught the animal on camera, engraving an unforgettable day in his photography career.

For Thuckanaickenpalayam Ramasamy Andavan Arunthavaselvan, popularly known as TRA Arunthavaselvan, one’s love for photography cannot be confined to age barriers. At 74, this veteran wildlife photographer (one of the oldest wildlife photographers in Tamil Nadu) finds solace in clicking pictures of birds, reptiles, and insects, spending more time with nature.

While most wildlife photographers often have a story to share about what inspired their entry into the world of photographs, Arunthavaselvan somehow missed that gateway. His motivation has always been a sheer interest in capturing moments, and after getting a camera from his cousin, while in Class 9, this diligent worker got hold of his first tool.

Growing up in an agrarian family from Thuckanaickenpalayam village near Sathyamangalam, Arunthavaselvan had plenty of opportunities to observe birds and animals keenly. “During school days, I used to draw pictures of elephants and birds, and my interest later extended to photography. Subsequently, I started taking pictures of black-naped hares in Chettipalayam near Podanur. In 1965, I went to Mudumalai with my friends, and that’s when my camera captured a wild elephant for the first time,” said Arunthavaselvan, who went on to purchase a second-hand SLR camera from an Army man later.