Talent speaks louder than words at school science festival in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: As the allotted time for the work experience events was almost to end, Ajay Balu, a Class V student from Rahmania School, Kozhikode, was busy crafting items from waste materials.

A regular participant at the State School Science Fair for the past three years, the visually impaired 10-year-old boy was thrilled to learn arts, attend the event and acquire more skills. “I have learnt to make craft items from waste materials and made swings, tables, chairs etc here. I have been trained by my teachers for the past two months and am excited to participate in these events,” says Ajay.

What is more exciting is that Ajay was trained by a visually impaired instructor from Malappuram. Noushad T has been working in the field of teaching art and craft to students with special needs for more than two decades now. “Being a visually impaired person, I was trained by several teachers in my school days. Now I am passing it on to these children,” he says, adding that children with special needs are skilled in arts. “There may be challenges. These children, however, show a talent for comprehending and completing tasks quickly. It is an advantage,” he adds.