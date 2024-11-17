Wings of hope that weathered a storm

THANJAVUR: Like an abandoned battlefield post-war, the farmlands in Peravurani lay in peril with rows after rows of uprooted coconut trees all over. The 2018 cyclone Gaja had left behind in its wake an oppressive silence and a long trail of destruction. In Thanjavur district alone, the cyclone uprooted nearly 45 lakh coconut trees, and the Peravurani area was among the worst-hit.

The 46-year-old Karthikeyan Velsamy from Peravurani and a group of young volunteers, who distributed relief materials to people in around 40 cyclone-hit villages, were in deep shock. “What we saw was farmers, primarily dependent on coconut cultivation, were in utter despair,” said Karthikeyan. “With their livelihoods lost, many were contemplating moving out of the villages in search of alternative jobs,” he said when describing the inflexion point that pushed him and his like-minded friends towards a path of restoration.

The young volunteers, along with the village elders, veteran farmers and retired officials from the agriculture and police departments, banded together to rebuild the livelihoods of the farmers. After careful consideration, the team settled on rejuvenating waterbodies in the area, beginning with its largest lake —Periya Urani sprawling 564 acres—on the outskirts of the town, which is named after the lake.

Amid a cloud of scepticism, the team initiated the desilting work on June 14, 2019, by renting an earthmover with the Rs 25,000 they had collected in total, Rs 2,500 per person, as a lifetime membership for their newly constituted non-profit—Kadaimadai Area Integrated Farmers Association (KAIFA). The members registered their association on July 3, 2019. More financial aid started trickling in as news of their work spread across villages and on social media, with the residents of a nearby village using the lake as their water source donating Rs 1.5 lakh — Rs 500 per household— and a Peravurani native, residing in the USA, donating Rs 1 lakh. At a total cost of Rs 23 lakh, the KAIFA completed desilting the Peravurani lake.

Karthikeyan, also the president of KAIFA, said his team did not consider taking up another project until they were met with words of appreciation from Madras High Court Justice R Suresh Kumar, who was confident they would go on to rejuvenate over 100 waterbodies. Five years on, the team, which now has 75-lifetime members and around 450 general members, has desilted and rejuvenated 230 waterbodies, including lakes, ponds and canals, in Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy, Ariyalur and Dindigul districts, though a majority of which belonged to the first two.