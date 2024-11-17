Young minds unleash creative brilliance

ALAPPUZHA: The innovations showcased by students at the State School Science Fair being held in Alappuzha throw light on the boundless creative power of young minds. The array of innovations ranges from agricultural devices to artificial intelligence tools that can help alleviate the issues being faced in daily life - from the processing of farm produce to wild animal menace. Young innovators Jisvin Jishan and Ankith S C of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School Irinjalakuda belong to agriculture families. The daily lives of farmers and their toil deeply touched the young minds and led them to channel their creative power to solve these issues.

During their free time, they spent their time and intelligence to develop a digital equipment that could make the work of farmers easy. “Wild animal attack is a major issue faced by the farmers in the eastern parts of our district. Irrigation is also a key issue that touches the daily lives of farmers. To address the irrigation requirements of farmers, we developed five automated models.

They could be assembled and used on a single plot. The automatic irrigation system provides water across the farmland according to the requirements of each crop. Another invention, the automatic fogging system destroys pests after reading their presence on the farmland. A tank is filled with biopesticides. Once the sun sets, the fume maker starts functioning after the clock along with it gets the signal from a light-dependent resistor (LDR) connected to it,” Jisvin said.

Another innovation is an automatic covering system which helps farmers dry agriculture crops in the sun and prevent rain from drenching it.

Their alarm fencing system prevents entry of wild animals to farmlands. When the animals approach the border areas of the farmland, the digital system sounds an alarm that will scare away animals.