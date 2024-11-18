Restoration of Indian classic films halfway through

The other notable productions are a biopic in Bengali Vidyapati (1937) directed by Debaki Bose, V Shantaram’s Agnikankankan (Marathi/ 1932), Mukti (Hindi/1937) directed by BC Barua and Sushil Majumdar’s Rikta (Bengali/ 1939).

“Films from different regions of India have been selected, ensuring a diverse representation of India’s cinematic heritage. So far, more than 500 feature films, shorts, and documentaries are undergoing digital restoration. More than 1,500 titles are in the pipeline for restoration,” said officials associated with the recovery process of cinematic treasure.

The mission has already digitised more than 5,600 films including over 2,000 feature films. The process ensures that the films are preserved in high-definition formats with the addition of subtitles, the creation of Digital Cinema Packages and other deliverables formats.