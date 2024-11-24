Curtains up! The spotlight is on inclusion

CHENNAI: P Muthukumaran had requested his drama troupe sponsors to latch the door of his room from the outside. The sexagenarian was unable to shake off the feeling of alienation that had engulfed him the moment he stepped foot in the city of San Jose in the US, back in 2018.

Isolating himself in his room, he contemplated how he could not cope with the seclusion while the locals failed to follow his heavily accented English. This train of thought made him wonder what it was like for senior citizens living in isolation.

“I went on to direct a drama titled Panchavadi, which touches upon this very isolation,” said Muthukumaran, a drama artist, director, and scriptwriter of PMG Mayurapriya Creations.

A former senior audit officer of the AG’s office, Muthukumaran has thrown himself into his passion after retirement; conducting plays on topics that he believes merited social reformation.

The drama dwelled on the idea that old age homes should not be permanent residences. He believes that the elderly should only need to stay there briefly before returning home.

Anu Suresh, a software engineer and actress who portrayed the lead role, said, “Dramas can raise awareness on social issues. After witnessing my role in Panchavadi, many people shared their personal stories with me, and the play resonated with them.”

She added, “Understanding characters, roles, and subtext in plays can help people empathise with different situations and cultures.”

Muthukumaran, recalls the early days of his career with pride.

“Back in the 80s and 90s, when I worked at the Accountant General’s Office as Auditor, we organised several dramas with themes for occasions like Vigilance Awareness Week, National Integration Day, etc. Theatre was a way to engage with the public on these important topics,” he said.

After retiring in 2015, he felt compelled to address issues more personal and pressing. “Today, people are facing various challenges, particularly in accessing quality education. Many schools are solely focussed on marks, ignoring real-life skills. Worse, some institutions are unwilling to accommodate students with average academic abilities,” he said, with evident concern.