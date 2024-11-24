From delivering food to winning medals

BELAGAVI: Life has constantly tested Dinesh Sidragavali, a determined food delivery agent from Belagavi. Born with paralysed legs since the age of two, Sidragavali has faced numerous challenges, both in daily survival and his passion for sports.
Yet, his indomitable spirit has helped him overcome every obstacle, turning adversity into opportunities for growth.
Despite his physical limitations, Sidragavali works tirelessly as a food delivery driver for a private company, earning a modest income to support his family - his wife and ailing mother. His story is one of resilience - balancing the harsh realities of life with the pursuit of his dreams in sports.
Sidragavali’s journey has been anything but easy. Reflecting on his struggles, he shared with The New Sunday Express, he said, “The two biggest hurdles in my life have always been my paralysed legs and poverty. But my determination to keep fighting has always turned the bitterness of life into something better.”
He added that ensuring the survival of his family came first; sports, which he loves dearly, comes second.
Against all odds
Despite the challenges, Sidragavali has excelled as an athlete. He has participated in state and national tournaments, including the Karnataka Para Table Tennis competition and the 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship in 2023, where he earned accolades for his exceptional performances.
Sidragavali was only in 8th standard, when his father, Ramdas, died of a cardiac arrest in 2008, leaving him, his mother, and his sister in financial distress. To support the family, his mother and sister began working as construction labourers.
Determined to do his part, Sidragavali completed his 10th standard, while taking on various jobs to ease their financial burdens.
In a turn of fate, Sidragavali was able to join the HRD Trust in Bengaluru, which became a pivotal moment in his life. The Trust provided him with a specially designed, detachable vehicle created by engineers from IIT Chennai.
This vehicle, which doubles as a wheelchair, has been crucial in helping him work as a food delivery agent. For six months, he served in Bengaluru but had to return to Belagavi to care for his mother, who was struggling with health issues.
Currently based in Belagavi, Sidragavali has been working as a delivery driver for the past year and a half. Despite doing his best, there have been times when customers blamed him for not being able to deliver food to their doorsteps (if they are to be reached by climbing the staircase). But there have been a lot of good experiences too, he added.
Recently, he married Amruta, who is also physically challenged. This new chapter in his life has brought additional responsibilities, and his struggles have only intensified.
While Sidragavali’s passion for sports remains strong, the financial burden of participating in tournaments has made his dreams blur.