From delivering food to winning medals

BELAGAVI: Life has constantly tested Dinesh Sidragavali, a determined food delivery agent from Belagavi. Born with paralysed legs since the age of two, Sidragavali has faced numerous challenges, both in daily survival and his passion for sports.

Yet, his indomitable spirit has helped him overcome every obstacle, turning adversity into opportunities for growth.

Despite his physical limitations, Sidragavali works tirelessly as a food delivery driver for a private company, earning a modest income to support his family - his wife and ailing mother. His story is one of resilience - balancing the harsh realities of life with the pursuit of his dreams in sports.

Sidragavali’s journey has been anything but easy. Reflecting on his struggles, he shared with The New Sunday Express, he said, “The two biggest hurdles in my life have always been my paralysed legs and poverty. But my determination to keep fighting has always turned the bitterness of life into something better.”

He added that ensuring the survival of his family came first; sports, which he loves dearly, comes second.

Against all odds

Despite the challenges, Sidragavali has excelled as an athlete. He has participated in state and national tournaments, including the Karnataka Para Table Tennis competition and the 5th National Wheelchair Rugby Championship in 2023, where he earned accolades for his exceptional performances.

Sidragavali was only in 8th standard, when his father, Ramdas, died of a cardiac arrest in 2008, leaving him, his mother, and his sister in financial distress. To support the family, his mother and sister began working as construction labourers.

Determined to do his part, Sidragavali completed his 10th standard, while taking on various jobs to ease their financial burdens.