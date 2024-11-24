On this dusty field, we build dreams...

VELLORE: Nestled quietly amidst misty mountains is Erikuttu, a village in Vellore’s Pernambut. At the crack of dawn, a cohort of girls is already busy practising kabaddi, a popular contact team sport.

Leading them in front is D Sanjai Gandhi, a 31-year-old passionate coach and a former national-level kabaddi player himself. He trains young girls across the state in the sport.

After practice, the 25-strong team of girls head back to the hostel that Sanjai set up in 2019 before getting ready to head to their respective schools and colleges. The one-acre field where they practise was lent to Sanjai by a nearby resident.

Practice sessions during weekends and holidays see the highest attendance and are therefore intense, as students from other districts would join them. These students usually come from underprivileged families. They also need to balance their daily chores with their practice sessions.

Their parents are employed as daily wage labourers in construction, agriculture, or domestic work. A shared passion for kabaddi brought these students together to Sanjai’s hostel. Every month, the team attends a few matches, and the prize money they receive is used to run the hostel. Sanjai also borrows money to meet expenses, if this doesn’t suffice.

Sanjai grew up in Erikuttu as the second youngest of eight siblings in a poor family in the village. As he lost his parents young, he found solace in kabaddi, a sport that kept his entire village fervent. He learned kabbadi from members of his family, specifically his brother D Muniyandi and his uncle K Cholapandian.

Sanjai recalls, “We had at least 10 teams here and always wanted to outperform teams from the neighbouring villages.”

Sanjai’s playing career ended abruptly in 2010, due to a shoulder injury in his first national competition at Jammu and Kashmir. This led him to take up coaching to remain connected to the sport. Taking his national competition coach Kalaiselvan’s advice, he shifted his focus to training girls.