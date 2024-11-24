People’s watch speaks up to right the wrong

MADURAI: Speaking up when the world is willing to listen is quite easy. Not so when the world looks away.

But some people, like Henri Tiphagne, love to fall into the second category. He has, time and again, roared like a lion when everything was against his odds. He believed that only his voice could bring attention to the issues of the underprivileged - a true champion of human rights.

An advocate and ardent human rights activist, Henri is one of the founders and executive directors of People’s Watch in Madurai. He is the first recipient of the eighth Human Rights Award by Amnesty International, Germany, from India.

People’s Watch has been working with unwavering dedication and commitment to fulfil its vision of promoting a society free from discrimination and injustice and creating socio-economic conditions for the realisation of human values and rights.

People’s Watch has been tirelessly working to ensure human rights for the vulnerable, especially the accused or suspects who lost their lives in police encounters. It not only addresses issues but also provides protection to victims’ family members.

The organisation has many remarkable achievements; in 1996, it started professional monitoring of human rights violations and released the first annual report on such violations in the state.

It introduced awareness of human rights in schools, intervened in the Mysore TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act, 1987) cases on behalf of the 108 victims, and organised programmes to combat torture along with the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), Hong Kong, and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), Geneva.

Henri has raised his voice against human rights violations wherever he found them. He shared his journey of three decades with TNIE. In the early 1980s, the People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) staged a human rights rally in Madurai against custodial torture.