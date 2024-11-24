Proddatur rifle shooter bang on target

KADAPA: Sheikh Mohammad Ubaid, a 15-year-old from Proddatur, has achieved a rare feat by securing nine gold medals in rifle shooting at State and national levels within three years.

Aspiring to represent India at the Olympics, Ubaid serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the country.

Ubaid’s journey began in 2021 when he attended a summer camp at George Club in Proddatur. Under the mentorship of coach Raghavendra, the then-seventh grader discovered his passion for rifle shooting. Balancing his academic commitments with rigorous practice, he soon began to excel in the sport, earning accolades.

His impressive achievements include two gold medals in the Open Sight Category at the Andhra Pradesh State-Level Championships in 2022. He also secured a gold in the Under-19 category at the SGFI State-level competition in Rajahmundry the same year and qualified for nationals in Delhi. He also represented Andhra Pradesh at the nationals in Bhopal.