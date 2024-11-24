Senior citizens make a clean pitch to play life’s second innings on

BHUBANESWAR: Every Sunday, Sudarshan Mohapatra gets ready by 6 am for a fresh session of cleanliness drive. Clad in a red uniform and armed with a broom, waste pan and spade, this 77-year-old retired government officer arrives at a community room where several others of his age join him.

They then march towards their destination and start bush cutting, sweeping and cleaning for next two hours besides making people aware about the use of toilets and adverse impact of open defecation.

This has been a ritual for the group of senior citizens from the Gopalpur area in coastal Balasore district for the last decade.

When the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014, it stirred the conscience of millions across the country. The call for cleanliness, however, resonated deeply in the minds of these retirees.

Moved by the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a cleaner India, they have been waging a quiet but impactful revolution since then.

Without any government aid and relying solely on their own resources, they have been cleaning roads, beaches and other public spaces every Sunday.

After 684 weeks of successful drive, these senior citizens, who have formed a united forum called Nagarik Manch, Gopalpur with 107 members, stand out as an inspiring example of community service and dedication.

“It all started after Modiji gave the call to start the drive from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2014. That year it fell on Thursday. As a 10-member group, we began the cleanliness campaign from that day and decided to continue it on every Sunday till we are alive. Many others, including teachers, students, daily wagers and women, joined us later. Our goal is simple - to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all,” said Mohapatra, convenor of the Manch.