Senior citizens make a clean pitch to play life’s second innings on

BHUBANESWAR: Every Sunday, Sudarshan Mohapatra gets ready by 6 am for a fresh session of cleanliness drive. Clad in a red uniform and armed with a broom, waste pan and spade, this 77-year-old retired government officer arrives at a community room where several others of his age join him.
They then march towards their destination and start bush cutting, sweeping and cleaning for next two hours besides making people aware about the use of toilets and adverse impact of open defecation.
This has been a ritual for the group of senior citizens from the Gopalpur area in coastal Balasore district for the last decade.
When the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014, it stirred the conscience of millions across the country. The call for cleanliness, however, resonated deeply in the minds of these retirees.
Moved by the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a cleaner India, they have been waging a quiet but impactful revolution since then.
Without any government aid and relying solely on their own resources, they have been cleaning roads, beaches and other public spaces every Sunday.
After 684 weeks of successful drive, these senior citizens, who have formed a united forum called Nagarik Manch, Gopalpur with 107 members, stand out as an inspiring example of community service and dedication.
“It all started after Modiji gave the call to start the drive from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2014. That year it fell on Thursday. As a 10-member group, we began the cleanliness campaign from that day and decided to continue it on every Sunday till we are alive. Many others, including teachers, students, daily wagers and women, joined us later. Our goal is simple - to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all,” said Mohapatra, convenor of the Manch.
So far, they have covered more than 50 villages, over a dozen schools and colleges, 20 prominent tourist destinations, including the beaches of Puri, Ramachandi and Chandrabhaga, Kakatpur temple and Panchalingeswar Shaiva Peeth besides the premises of block offices, collectorate, CHCs and AIIMS satellite centre at Balasore.
They have also conducted 105 awareness meetings in villages and over 40 meetings in schools and colleges along with countless campaigns against single use plastic and open defecation. They are also teaching in schools facing staff crunch.
What makes their endeavour remarkable is that they fund the entire initiative themselves. From purchasing cleaning tools to arranging transport for their campaigns, every rupee comes from their pensions and savings. They collect a membership of Rs 10 per month.
“Inspired by their dedication, I joined the team a couple of years back. For us, the satisfaction of seeing cleaner surroundings and inspiring others is worth every penny,” said Srikanta Panda, an ex-serviceman.
The work by the unsung change-makers has not only transformed these places aesthetically but has also instilled a sense of responsibility among local residents leading to a noticeable improvement in hygiene and sanitation in the areas they visit.
“The vendors in the markets are now collecting garbage, waste polythene daily and keeping the market areas clean. Students have made a habit of keeping their school and college premises clean. Most of the customers are using bags instead of polythene,” said Kamalakanta Das, another senior citizen.
Clean count
Two hours every Sunday
684 weeks and counting
Over 1,300 hours of drive
39,876 man-hours utilised
Over 50 villages covered
105 awareness campaigns in villages
Over 40 meetings in schools and colleges