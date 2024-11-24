Tenali techie leaves his dollar dreams to empower underprivileged students

GUNTUR: In a real-life example of actor Mahesh Babu’s character in Srimanthudu, this Tenali man left his dollar dreams to enrich lives of the less privileged students.

Dr Kolasani Ramchand, a native of Eepuru village in Tenali, completed B.Tech from Gulbarga University in Karnataka, pursued MS from BITS Pilani and Ph.D from Acharya Nagarjuna University. In 1997, he secured a job at Morgan Stanley, a multi-national investment bank in the US.

However, his passion for teaching motivated him to resign from his well-paying job and leave his luxurious lifestyle to come back to India.

Leaving the job was not an easy decision, Ramchand said, and recalled, “I was working as a senior system programmer at one of the most reputed companies in the world. Though I loved my work, I always felt I should be doing something more. When I decided to quit my job and move back home to my native place, my family members vehemently opposed it. But with the support of my wife, I took the leap of faith and reached India.”

Once he was back home in 2000, he was offered a lecturer job at ASN Degree College in Tenali.

“The feeling of making a difference in the lives of so many youngsters gave me a sense of fulfillment,” he noted.