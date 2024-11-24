Vizag snake saver’s team rescues 35k reptiles in over two decades

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 42-year-old snake catcher Rokkam Kiran Kumar, hailing from an agricultural joint family, developed a keen interest in snakes during his childhood.

While playing in the fields, his parents and family members often warned him to be cautious of these reptiles. However, these warnings only fueled his curiosity and fascination.

As time passed, Kiran’s fascination evolved into a deep affection for snakes, prompting him to pursue snake catching as a profession after completing his degree. His journey into this field was largely self-taught, as he learned various techniques independently.

On January 1, 2014, Kiran received an official licence for snake catching from Visakhapatnam Zoo Curator Ramalingeswarao, Chief Forest Officer Barath Kumar, and Chief Conservator of Forest (WL) & Chief Wildlife Warden of Andhra Pradesh, AV Joseph.

Following this achievement, Kiran established the ‘Snake Saver Society,’ an organisation dedicated to training individuals across Andhra Pradesh in the art of snake catching. Currently, his team consists of 18 dedicated staff members based in Visakhapatnam.

To date, Kiran and his team has rescued around 35,000 reptiles and have accumulated over 22 years of experience in the field.

Kiran Kumar and his team are often called upon at all hours to rescue snakes from various locations, including Kommadi, Rushikonda, Madhurawada, Vepagunta, Narava, Scindia, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Anakapalle, Lankelapalem, Aganampudi, and the nearby hill regions.

After each rescue, they inform forest officials, who register the catch and release the snakes in designated forest areas such as the Kanithi Reservoir, Mangalapalem, and Pedagantyada.

Before releasing the snakes into the wild, Kiran ensures that he educates those who are interested, especially individuals who are fearful of snakes. He also conducts awareness camps for farmers, industry workers, hospital staff, and students.

Kiran said, “Before releasing the snakes, I educate people who are panicking, to help them understand the importance of snakes in the ecosystem.”