Class 8 students from Karimnagar visit iconic sights of Delhi

KARIMNAGAR: Students from the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Mallapur, Thimmapur mandal, recently embarked on an educational tour to New Delhi, where they had the opportunity to visit some of the nation’s most iconic historical and cultural landmarks.

A group of nine Class 8 students took part in this tour under the guidance of their Hindi teacher, Shareef Ahmed. The group explored sites such as the Red Fort, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, India Gate, Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Akshardham temple.

Part of Hindi curriculum

Shareef told TNIE that this trip was part of an experiential learning initiative, directly tied to the Class 8 Hindi curriculum, which referenced many of the historical landmarks the students visited. “We aimed to bridge the gap between book learning and real-world experience. I explained each site, connecting the theoretical knowledge from the textbooks with practical insights,” he said.

The trip helped the students gain a deeper appreciation of India’s rich cultural heritage, the teacher said, adding that by walking through these historical monuments, they developed a personal connection with the history the students had studied in class.

The students expressed immense joy, particularly when witnessing structures like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar. Visits to spiritual places such as the Akshardham and Lotus temples added another dimension to their tour, they said.