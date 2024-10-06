Lambasingi FPO ensures direct market access to tribal farmers

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Lambasingi Tribal Products Farmer Producer Company Limited (LTPFPCL), based at Raj Pakala village in Chintapalle mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, is revolutionising the lives of tribal farmers by enabling them to sell products directly to consumers, bypassing intermediaries.

Promoted by the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) and supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the initiative fosters self-sufficiency and better income for tribal farmers. Under the leadership of ICAR-IIMR Senior Scientist K Srinivasa Babu, the organisation has grown to include over 750 members.

Tribal India Chamber of Commerce president Malli Bhaskara Rao has played a pivotal role in extending the reach of the farmers’ products to both national and international markets, eliminating the exploitation by middlemen that previously plagued these farmers. “Earlier, we used to sell our products at very low prices. Now, we are receiving fair prices, and our income has improved,” said Pampana Kannababu, a farmer from Pedabarada village.

Formed three years ago, LTPFPCL allows farmers to directly market products such as turmeric, coffee, honey, black pepper, millet, and home care items. The Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) is operated entirely by the tribal community and managed by five directors and five promoters. The Bhagavatula Charitable Trust’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra provides training on value addition techniques.