Prakrith Arivagam: Haven for young minds to reduce screen time, foster creativity

CHENNAI: For me, reading books has reduced my screen time significantly, and I was able to protect my eye health too,” says 13-year-old V Vishwa, a Class-7 student from New Perungalathur in Chennai, and a regular visitor of Prakrith Arivagam (Prakrith Knowledge House).
In a world increasingly dominated by technology and screen time, the emergence of Prakrith Arivagam Children’s Library stands as a refreshing initiative aimed at nurturing young minds through the joy of reading. Founded by Sriram Gopalan (42) in January 2023, Prakrith Arivagam is more than just a library — it’s a community hub where children can engage in storytelling, creativity, and learning. Sriram’s journey from a successful career in the US tech industry to founding a nonprofit library in India is a story of passion, purpose, and service to society.
Sriram, a former electronics engineer, spent over 15 years working with leading companies such as Sun Microsystems, Oracle, and AMD. After achieving financial independence, he stepped away from the corporate world, returned to India, and sought to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children by promoting reading and reducing screen time.
“During my stay in the US, I witnessed a significant difference between Indian and American children. In the US, parents cultivate the habit of reading books in children at an early stage. It helps them to learn more things and become knowledgeable citizens,” he recalled.
After witnessing the US library culture which is very children-friendly, Sriram wanted to create the same kind of environment here also. Prakrith Arivagam, his brainchild, was born out of this vision — a place where young readers can immerse themselves in books, storytelling, and creative workshops.
It was launched from his house in mid-2022 and was shifted to a dedicated place in New Perungalathur on January 1, 2023. Over the course of the year, the library became a hub for educational activities, serving as a platform for children to explore literature, art, and core subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
Prakrith Arivagam has been more than just a place to borrow books — it has become a space where children engage in a variety of creative and educational activities. One of its most popular programmes is the weekly “Story Saturday” session which is designed to instil a love for reading in young minds through engaging stories from the library’s diverse collection.
Beyond storytelling, Prakrith Arivagam has provided opportunities for creative expression through art workshops. So far it has conducted three art workshops, to allow children to explore their artistic talents through drawing, painting, and craft-making, fostering imagination and creativity in a fun and inclusive environment.
Understanding the importance of STEM education in today’s world, Prakrith Arivagam introduced robotics and electronics classes during summer camps. Due to overwhelming demand, these classes evolved into weekly sessions where children learn the basics of electricity, electronics, sensors, and coding.
The young learners created impressive projects, including follow-me robots and obstacle detection systems, under the guidance of dedicated volunteers. Besides, the library conducted memory training, acting workshops, among other activities.
Sriram’s background in electronics enabled him to bring this initiative to life, blending his technical expertise with his desire to equip the next generation with essential skills. These hands-on sessions not only spark curiosity but also provide a strong foundation in technology, empowering children to think creatively and solve real-world problems.
Prakrith Arivagam is also focused on the personal development of both children and adults in the community. The library hosts a Toastmasters club for adults every Saturday, aiming to improve public speaking, self-evaluation, and personal growth. This initiative has attracted participants from various backgrounds, enhancing their communication skills and boosting their confidence.
Looking ahead, Sriram aims to introduce science clubs that will help children understand real-world scenarios through the lens of science. Additionally, a financial literacy course is being planned to equip children with essential skills in managing finances, empowering them to pursue their passions without financial constraints. He also envisions expanding the library’s reach by providing books to government schools, ensuring that children who cannot visit Prakrith Arivagam can still benefit from its resources.
Prakrith Arivagam Children’s Library, with its diverse range of activities, has made a profound impact in its first year. As it looks to the future, Prakrith Arivagam remains dedicated to its mission of nurturing young minds and fostering a lifelong love for learning.
(To join the library’s activities or to volunteer, contact Sriram through WhatsAppat 94454-11121)