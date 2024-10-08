‘Deepthi’ spreading light of learning among persons with visual impairment in Kerala

KOCHI: A person who can read and write a language, says the definition of literate. However, a survey by the Kerala Federation of the Blind (KFB) and its teachers’ forum found that a huge percentage of persons with visual impairment are illiterate because they don’t have the basic knowledge of reading and writing a language, via Braille, of course. But all that is going to become a thing of the past.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA), in association with the KFB teachers’ forum, has drawn up a programme – Deepthi – that will see persons with visual impairment aged 15 and above learning Braille. The classes will start from October-end. People with more than 40 per cent visual impairment are part of the scheme.

“This is the first time that a scheme for those with visual impairment is being launched at the state level, under the leadership of Literacy Mission. Everything is set. The books needed for the course have been prepared by the resource persons selected from the Kerala Federation of the Blind Teachers’ Forum,” KSLMA director A G Oleena tells TNIE.

According to her, another uniqueness of the initiative is that the teachers too have visual impairment.

“They are better equipped to teach the students as they understand the limitations,” she adds.

Another aspect of the course, designed as a 160-hour programme, is that once the participants complete learning Braille they will be provided with skill training to enable them to move out of the confines of their homes.

“For this, we have approached ASAP Kerala and many other agencies. Our proposal took the people at ASAP Kerala by surprise since they had never heard of such an initiative,” Oleena says.

M Sudheer, president of the KFB Teachers’ Forum says, “The process of identifying the beneficiaries was an exhaustive one. We took the help of panchayats and anganwadi teachers to collect data on the persons with visual impairment in each district.”

The process became tough as no data exists on the number of persons with visual impairment in every district, points out the KSLMA director.