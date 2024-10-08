Kannur Medical College Hospital keeps hunger away from patients in need

KANNUR: It’s been three years since a humanitarian initiative to feed the needy and the homeless at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital got underway.

Driven by the belief that hunger can be more serious than disease, Superintendent Dr K Sudeep launched the ‘No to Hunger’ project at the hospital aimed at feeding the needy.

The initiative emerged when the community kitchen, which had been operating during the Covid lockdown, was discontinued. Hospital administrator Dr M V Bindu and Dr Sudeep, along with the wardens decided to do something to provide food for the poor.

They formed a WhatsApp group that included student volunteers, a health inspector, a representative from the Daya Charitable Society, and sociologists. Together, they organised the distribution of food to those in need.

Each day, food is brought from the girls’ mess in the morning and the boys’ mess in the evening. The responsibility for a week’s food distribution rotates among students. Currently, the 2022 batch of students manage the task.

Steel tiffin boxes were donated by the Daya Charitable Society to assist in the effort. If food is unavailable from the mess, it is provided by Daya. Sociologists Mini and Shalini serve as coordinators. In the intensive care unit, food is delivered directly to patients without bystanders based on reports from ward nurses.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, Kannur Medical College played a major role in providing free treatment to COVID-positive patients from northern Kerala. About 9,000 patients recovered under our care. During that time, a community kitchen provided free food to all patients, bystanders, and staff. Unfortunately, it was closed after the lockdown,” said Dr Sudeep.